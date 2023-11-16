New Gecko-Inspired Gripper Technology Takes a Gentle Approach to Object Handling

Scientists from South Korea have developed an innovative technology inspired by the adhesive properties of gecko feet. Previous attempts at replicating the gecko’s ability to pick up delicate objects with a dry adhesive often resulted in some damage when attempting to release them. However, the latest development includes a means of harmlessly letting go of items.

The researchers, from Kyungpook National University and Dong-A University, incorporated mushroom-shaped structures into a soft silicone gripper, mounted on a robotic arm. This gripper successfully adhered to and lifted a delicate glass disc off a sloping surface without causing any damage. When it came time to release the disc, the gripper was lifted up and twisted simultaneously. This combination of movements resulted in a 10-fold reduction in the force required to detach from the glass, preventing any harm to the object.

The gecko’s foot pads contain millions of microscopic hair-like projections called setae, which temporarily bond with surfaces at a molecular level through Van der Waals forces. By replicating the setae with mushroom-shaped structures, the researchers were able to create a dry adhesive that effectively lifts fragile objects. However, the addition of the twisting motion in the gripper enables it to release objects without causing any damage.

The potential applications for this technology are vast, particularly in the field of robotics. The industry has a growing interest in using dry adhesives for temporary attachment and movement of components. This gecko-inspired gripper offers a gentler approach to object handling, opening up possibilities for delicate tasks and reducing the risk of damage.

FAQ

Q: How does the gecko-inspired gripper detach from surfaces without causing damage?

A: The gripper combines lifting up and twisting movements to detach from surfaces, reducing the force required and preventing any harm to the objects being handled.

Q: What are the applications for this technology?

A: This technology has potential applications in the robotics industry, where dry adhesives are sought after for temporary attachment and movement of components. It offers a gentler approach to object handling, reducing the risk of damage.

Q: What is the inspiration behind the technology?

A: The technology is inspired by the adhesive properties of gecko feet. Gecko foot pads contain millions of microscopic hair-like projections called setae, which bond with surfaces through Van der Waals forces. The researchers replicated these setae with mushroom-shaped structures to create an effective dry adhesive.