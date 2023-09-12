Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Vaovao

Nihena ny fisondrotry ny varotra antsinjarany tamin'ny volana aogositra, saingy mbola mihoatra ny tanjon'ny RBI

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Nihena ny fisondrotry ny varotra antsinjarany tamin'ny volana aogositra, saingy mbola mihoatra ny tanjon'ny RBI

The latest official data released on Tuesday revealed that retail inflation in India slowed down in August to 6.83% from a year ago. However, it continues to be higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4% (+/-2). In July, consumer inflation had reached a 15-month high of 7.44%.

The decrease in inflation can be attributed to easing prices of edible oil and a slight decline in vegetable inflation. The combined food price index eased to 9.94% in August compared to a rise of 11.51% in the previous month. This indicates a gradual stabilization of food prices.

It is important to note that retail inflation has remained above the desired target for several months. This persistent high inflation rate can have adverse effects on the economy, including reduced purchasing power and increased production costs for businesses. The Reserve Bank of India has been closely monitoring the situation and implementing various measures to control inflation.

Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services is rising, and subsequently, the purchasing power of currency is falling. It is an important economic indicator used by central banks, such as the Reserve Bank of India, to make decisions regarding monetary policy.

While the decrease in retail inflation is a positive development, it is essential to continue monitoring the situation to ensure that inflation remains within the desired range. Efforts to stabilize food prices and control inflation will play a crucial role in supporting economic growth and stability.

Sources:
– “Retail inflation slows to 6.83% in August from a year ago” – HT Media Limited
- Reserve Bank of India

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Vaovao

The Wordle Review: Famakafakana Puzzle Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vaovao

Bakteria fahiny no nanjanaka voalohany ny tany 407 tapitrisa taona lasa izay

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vaovao

Fampitahana ny Sonos Beam (Gen 2) sy Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Malahelo ianao

Science

Fahatakarana Cookies: Inona no Tokony ho Fantatrao

Sep 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mampitandrina ny NASA amin'ny fanatonana akaiky ny Asteroid 2023 SN1

Sep 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny anjara asan'ny ADN mitochondrial amin'ny famokarana olombelona

Sep 20, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Fahafahana mijery fanakona-masoandro isan-taona any Texas State Parks

Sep 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments