Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Vaovao

Valve dia mankalaza ny faha-20 taonan'ny kaonty mpampiasa tranainy indrindra an'ny Steam miaraka amin'ny marika manokana

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Valve dia mankalaza ny faha-20 taonan'ny kaonty mpampiasa tranainy indrindra an'ny Steam miaraka amin'ny marika manokana

Valve, the creator of Steam, is commemorating the 20th anniversary of some of the platform’s oldest user accounts by awarding them special digital badges. These badges feature the original Steam color scheme and have triggered waves of nostalgia among players, according to IGN.

Steam, the largest digital PC gaming storefront globally, first opened its doors to players in September 2003. It quickly gained popularity, with one of its earliest draws being the game “Counter-Strike.” Remarkably, some of the early accounts that joined the platform are still active today, and users have been sharing memories of those early days.

Valve has continuously evolved Steam over the years, expanding its services and offerings. Recently, the company even ventured into hardware development with the announcement of the Steam Deck. This portable gaming device marks an exciting milestone in the platform’s journey.

In January, Steam achieved a significant milestone, with a record-breaking 10 million players engaged in gaming on the platform simultaneously. This reflects the platform’s enduring appeal and the ever-growing community of PC gamers who choose Steam as their preferred gaming destination.

Among the most popular games on Steam currently are Valve’s “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” which boasts nearly a million daily players, as well as “Dota 2,” “PUBG: Battlegrounds” by Tencent Holdings ADR, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” by Activision Blizzard Inc, “Lost Ark” by Amazon.com Inc, “FIFA 23” by Electronic Arts Inc, and “Apex Legends” by Respawn.

The special digital badges being awarded to the oldest Steam accounts serve as a reminder of the platform’s rich history and the lasting impact it has had on the gaming industry.

Image credit: Casimiro PT on Shutterstock.

Sources:
- IGN
– Polygon

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Vaovao

The Wordle Review: Famakafakana Puzzle Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vaovao

Bakteria fahiny no nanjanaka voalohany ny tany 407 tapitrisa taona lasa izay

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vaovao

Fampitahana ny Sonos Beam (Gen 2) sy Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Malahelo ianao

Science

Fahatakarana Cookies: Inona no Tokony ho Fantatrao

Sep 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mampitandrina ny NASA amin'ny fanatonana akaiky ny Asteroid 2023 SN1

Sep 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny anjara asan'ny ADN mitochondrial amin'ny famokarana olombelona

Sep 20, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Fahafahana mijery fanakona-masoandro isan-taona any Texas State Parks

Sep 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments