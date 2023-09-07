Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

Ny Crusoe Energy Systems dia mamadika entona voajanahary be loatra ho lasa herinaratra ho ivon-toeram-pamokarana herinaratra

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Ny Crusoe Energy Systems dia mamadika entona voajanahary be loatra ho lasa herinaratra ho ivon-toeram-pamokarana herinaratra

Crusoe Energy Systems LLC has partnered with XCL Resources LLC in Utah’s Uinta Basin to convert excess natural gas emissions into electricity, which will be used to power modular data centers through digital flare mitigation (DFM). The DFM systems have already been commissioned and are fully operational.

By harnessing the wasted natural gas and turning it into energy, Crusoe’s DFM system aims to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions. At full capacity, this system has the potential to reduce emissions by up to 273,000 tons per year, which is equivalent to taking 60,000 cars off the road for a year.

Crusoe Energy Systems has already deployed over 120 modular DFM data centers across the United States. These centers have successfully reduced excess natural gas emissions by more than 4 billion cubic feet in the past year alone.

The DFM system developed by Crusoe Energy Systems addresses the issue of wasted natural gas, which is often flared or vented into the atmosphere due to lack of infrastructure or economic viability. Instead of allowing this valuable resource to go to waste, Crusoe’s technology captures and converts it into usable energy.

Data centers are crucial for modern society, as they power and store the vast amount of digital information we generate. However, data centers also consume a significant amount of energy. By powering data centers with clean energy generated from excess natural gas, Crusoe Energy Systems contributes to a more sustainable and efficient energy landscape.

Loharano: [lahatsoratra loharano]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

teknolojia

Ny Apple's Supplier Foxconn dia handefa any India iPhone 15, hanitatra ny famokarana any ivelan'i Shina

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Rafitra badge vaovao ao amin'ny NBA 2K24 dia mahazo valifaty avy amin'ny mpilalao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Irlandy dia mandray ny fironana tsy misy vola: Inona no dikan'izany ho an'ny mpanjifa?

Sep 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Vaovao

Warbits+: Misokatra izao ny fisoratana anarana Beta ho an'ny finday sy PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teknolojia

Ny Apple's Supplier Foxconn dia handefa any India iPhone 15, hanitatra ny famokarana any ivelan'i Shina

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ny Ekipa Iraisam-pirenena dia mamita ny filaharan'ny Y Chromosome, manambara ireo fototarazo misy proteinina vaovao

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teknolojia

Rafitra badge vaovao ao amin'ny NBA 2K24 dia mahazo valifaty avy amin'ny mpilalao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments