iOS 17: Fampiasa vaovao ho an'ny mpampiasa iPhone

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Apple is set to release iOS 17 during its event on September 12th, bringing a host of new features to iPhone users. While the focus may be on the new iPhone 15, those with existing iPhones can still benefit from the updates.

One notable feature is “Name Drop,” which allows users to easily share contact information by bringing their phones close together and tapping. This feature, similar to what Android devices have offered for years, eliminates the need for exchanging numbers and texting.

Additionally, iOS 17 introduces “Point and Speak,” an accessibility feature that assists users in identifying products or labels. By using the magnifying glass option in the control panel, users can point their camera at an item and Siri will read aloud the information being displayed. This feature can be helpful for reading small text on labels or control panels.

Sticker enthusiasts will also appreciate the improved functionality of stickers in iOS 17. All sticker options, including memoji, emoji, and custom stickers, are now conveniently located in one place within the iMessage app. Users can even create their own stickers by extracting subjects from photos.

Furthermore, Car Play receives an update that enables anyone in the car connected via Bluetooth to take control of the music. By scanning a QR code, another iPhone user can easily switch DJ duties with the permission of the phone playing the music.

While these are just a few of the new features, there are many others that iPhone users can look forward to. However, some features, such as the new Journaling app for daily photos and memories, will not be available on the release day.

Sources:
– Vaovao WAKA Action 8
– Definitions of “Name Drop,” “Point and Speak,” and “Car Play” by the writer.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

