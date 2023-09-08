Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

Tecno dia naneso ny fandefasana ny "Phantom V Flip" - telefaona Flip mora vidy miaraka amin'ny endrika miavaka

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Tecno dia naneso ny fandefasana ny "Phantom V Flip" - telefaona Flip mora vidy miaraka amin'ny endrika miavaka

Tecno, a smartphone manufacturer known for its affordable devices, is teasing the launch of a new flip phone called the “Phantom V Flip.” This upcoming release follows the success of the Tecno Phantom V Fold, which is a book-style foldable smartphone that is surprisingly affordable compared to other foldables on the market.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold, launched earlier this year, has impressed users with its sturdy build and near-invisible crease on its 7.85-inch 120Hz display. The device is competitively priced at around $1,100, making it significantly cheaper than other foldable options like the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

While the hardware of the Phantom V Fold instills confidence in the viability of affordable foldable smartphones, the software falls short. Tecno’s “HiOS” Android skin is heavy and not particularly user-friendly. However, software updates have improved the experience, indicating that Tecno is actively working on enhancing the usability of its devices.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold is currently only available in select regions, such as India. However, its success highlights the potential for foldable technology to become more accessible and affordable in the future. Tecno’s commitment to offering quality devices at lower price points is also evident in its previous releases, such as the Camon 20 Pro and Premier.

The upcoming launch of the Tecno Phantom V Flip is highly anticipated, especially due to its unique form factor, which features a circular display on the outside. The company is hosting an event on September 22 to unveil this flip phone, and fans are eager to see if it will have a similar affordable price tag like its predecessor.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip has the potential to drive other manufacturers to release more affordable flip phones, ultimately making these devices accessible to a wider audience.

Sources:
– https://9to5google.com/2022/09/09/tecno-phantom-v-flip-tease/
– https://www.gsmarena.com/tecno_phantom_v_flip_to_unveil_on_september_22-news-55650.php

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

teknolojia

Ny Apple's Supplier Foxconn dia handefa any India iPhone 15, hanitatra ny famokarana any ivelan'i Shina

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Rafitra badge vaovao ao amin'ny NBA 2K24 dia mahazo valifaty avy amin'ny mpilalao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Irlandy dia mandray ny fironana tsy misy vola: Inona no dikan'izany ho an'ny mpanjifa?

Sep 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Vaovao

Warbits+: Misokatra izao ny fisoratana anarana Beta ho an'ny finday sy PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teknolojia

Ny Apple's Supplier Foxconn dia handefa any India iPhone 15, hanitatra ny famokarana any ivelan'i Shina

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ny Ekipa Iraisam-pirenena dia mamita ny filaharan'ny Y Chromosome, manambara ireo fototarazo misy proteinina vaovao

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teknolojia

Rafitra badge vaovao ao amin'ny NBA 2K24 dia mahazo valifaty avy amin'ny mpilalao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments