TCL dia mamoaka fahitalavitra 115-mirefy lehibe amin'ny Showcase IFA 2023

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
TCL has revealed its newest addition to the large TV market with a whopping 115-inch model. With a screen this size, the TV is being hailed as a potential alternative to projectors. Currently available in China, the TCL X11G Max boasts Mini LED technology with over 20,000 local dimming zones, a 4K resolution, and a brightness of 5000 nits. The retail price in China is approximately £8740 / $10,900 / AU$17,050.

While the price tag may seem steep, when compared to projectors that produce a similar sized image with native 4K chips, such as the Sony VPL-XW5000ES, the pricing becomes more understandable. However, TCL has reportedly delayed the release of the 115-inch TV in Europe until next year, according to Marek Maciejewski, Product Development Director at TCL Europe. There is no word yet on whether it will be available in North America.

This massive TV could bridge the gap between traditional TVs and projectors, offering better HDR and gaming performance without requiring a dark home cinema setup. Its versatility makes it a potential game changer in the industry.

