Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Tonga amin'ny PS5 sy Xbox Series

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Tonga amin'ny PS5 sy Xbox Series

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be released on October 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The game will be available both physically and digitally for $39.99. Users who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will also receive a free upgrade.

In addition to the release, a free update will be made available for all platforms on the same date. This update will introduce a Photo Mode feature and additional costumes for players to enjoy.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game will receive several improvements, including support for the DualSense controller’s audio output and adaptive triggers when using certain in-game actions.

The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game will also have the Photo Mode feature and new costumes that can be unlocked.

The PC version of the game, available on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, will offer the same Photo Mode and costumes.

All platforms will receive bug fixes to improve overall stability and gameplay.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a fun-filled adventure game based on the beloved cartoon character. Players will join SpongeBob and his friends in a quest to save the universe from a cosmic disaster.

Sources: Gematsu

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

teknolojia

Japana hamolavola motera balafomanga vita amin'ny methane ho an'ny fandefasana 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andre
teknolojia

Ny fivarotana Discover Samsung: Raiso ny Samsung SmartThings Station amin'ny $1 fotsiny!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Ny Art decluttering: mamela ny tafahoatra

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Science

Mampitandrina ny NASA amin'ny fanatonana akaiky ny Asteroid 2023 SN1

Sep 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny anjara asan'ny ADN mitochondrial amin'ny famokarana olombelona

Sep 20, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Fahafahana mijery fanakona-masoandro isan-taona any Texas State Parks

Sep 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Andrasana sy mety ho hita avy amin'i Vikram Lander sy Pragyan Rover

Sep 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments