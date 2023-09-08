Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

Microsoft dia manambara ny fanekena ny zon'ny mpamorona amin'ny alàlan'ny famahana ny olan'ny mpampiasa

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Microsoft dia manambara ny fanekena ny zon'ny mpamorona amin'ny alàlan'ny famahana ny olan'ny mpampiasa

Microsoft has taken a significant step to address concerns related to potential copyright infringement with its AI-powered Copilot. The company recently introduced its Copilot Copyright Commitment, which assures users that they can utilize Copilot services without worrying about copyright violations.

With the Copilot Copyright Commitment, Microsoft takes responsibility for any legal issues that may arise from the use of Copilot services. This includes defending the user and covering any adverse judgments or settlements, as long as users adhere to Microsoft’s guidelines and content filters. This commitment is aimed at alleviating the concerns raised by corporate clients who have been worried about the risks of copyright infringement.

Microsoft’s Copilot integrates generative AI into its daily-use apps such as Word, Excel, and Teams. It also introduces a new feature called Business Chat that generates updates from data sources like emails and meetings. To respect authors’ copyrights, Microsoft has built in important guardrails, including filters and other technologies aimed at reducing the likelihood of returning infringing content.

While the announcement of the Copilot Copyright Commitment is significant, the details of the commitment are crucial for content creators. Understanding the terms and conditions of this commitment will help users gain a better understanding of the protection Microsoft is offering and how it aligns with their own needs and expectations.

It is important to note that there is no financial relationship between Microsoft and the author of this article, and the author does not sell Microsoft products. However, the author highlights the value of a highly-focused process offered to help organizations align on AI-based opportunities. This includes seminars and workshops that can assist knowledge workers in becoming more productive by utilizing tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s Copilot Copyright Commitment provides reassurance to users worried about copyright infringement when using Copilot services. By taking responsibility for legal issues and incorporating filters and technologies to reduce the likelihood of infringing content, Microsoft aims to address user concerns and protect their interests.

Sources:
– Shelly Palmer. “Microsoft Announces Copilot Copyright Commitment to Address User Concerns.”

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

teknolojia

HMD Global dia manambara ny fanitarana ny portofolio smartphone

Sep 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
teknolojia

Qualcomm dia nanao sonia fifanarahana tamin'i Apple mba hamatsy Chips 5G hatramin'ny 2026

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre
teknolojia

Hypergryph dia manambara ny Multiplayer Co-op Puzzle Adventure Platformer vaovao: POPUCOM

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre

Malahelo ianao

teknolojia

HMD Global dia manambara ny fanitarana ny portofolio smartphone

Sep 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
teknolojia

Qualcomm dia nanao sonia fifanarahana tamin'i Apple mba hamatsy Chips 5G hatramin'ny 2026

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
teknolojia

Hypergryph dia manambara ny Multiplayer Co-op Puzzle Adventure Platformer vaovao: POPUCOM

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Vaovao

Sarin'i Ermac tafaporitsaka ao amin'ny Mortal Kombat 1 dia niteraka adihevitra momba ny famolavolana toetra

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments