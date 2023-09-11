Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

Anker's 622 MagGo Power Bank dia manolotra famandrihana tsy misy tariby amin'ny vidiny lafo

ByRobert Andre

Sep 11, 2023
Anker's 622 MagGo Power Bank dia manolotra famandrihana tsy misy tariby amin'ny vidiny lafo

Looking for a wireless charging power bank for your iPhone? Anker’s 622 MagGo Magnetic Battery is currently on sale for just $39.99, $30 off its original price. This portable power bank has a capacity of 5,000mAh and can wirelessly power a compatible iPhone at 7.5W. While it may not be as fast as Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack, it offers a much more affordable option. The MagGo also features a folding kickstand that can hold even a Max-sized iPhone, and it can double as a wireless charging pad when propped up. Anker also offers a more basic version, the 621 MagGo, for $29.99, which does not include the kickstand.

In addition to the power bank, there are other deals available. The Lego Super Mario Question Mark Block building set is on sale for $159.99, $40 off its original price. This set includes four expandable mini-dioramas representing iconic levels from the Super Mario 64 video game. The set is also compatible with Lego’s electronic Mario figures, allowing for interactive play.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max processor from 2021 is on sale at B&H Photo for $2,799, a savings of $1,500. This laptop is equipped with 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and has a 3456 x 2234 resolution screen. It is a powerful machine for creative workflows and features MagSafe charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot.

Other deals include the collector’s edition hardcover of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide for $25.64, the PowerA MOGA Play and Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox controllers for $7.99, Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus leather case in forest green for $10.53, the Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse in white for $49.99, and the Insta360 Go 3 “action camera” bundle for $369.99.

Loharano: The Verge

By Robert Andre

Related Post

teknolojia

Japana hamolavola motera balafomanga vita amin'ny methane ho an'ny fandefasana 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andre
teknolojia

Ny fivarotana Discover Samsung: Raiso ny Samsung SmartThings Station amin'ny $1 fotsiny!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Ny Art decluttering: mamela ny tafahoatra

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Science

Fahatakarana Cookies: Inona no Tokony ho Fantatrao

Sep 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mampitandrina ny NASA amin'ny fanatonana akaiky ny Asteroid 2023 SN1

Sep 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny anjara asan'ny ADN mitochondrial amin'ny famokarana olombelona

Sep 20, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Fahafahana mijery fanakona-masoandro isan-taona any Texas State Parks

Sep 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments