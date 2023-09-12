Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

Porsche 911 Carrera T: traikefa mitondra fiara maivana sy madio

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Porsche 911 Carrera T: traikefa mitondra fiara maivana sy madio

The Porsche 911 Carrera T is back for the 992-generation and offers a purist’s special driving experience. Inspired by the lightweight 1968 911 T homologation car, the Carrera T is positioned between the standard Carrera and Carrera S models. It features performance-oriented features typically reserved for higher-end 911 models.

Powering the Carrera T is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine with 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with a seven-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the option of eight-speed PDK automatic transmission. The Carrera T weighs about 100 pounds less than the standard Carrera thanks to weight-saving measures such as reduced sound insulation, a rear seat deletion (which can be added back at no cost), lightweight glass, and a smaller battery.

The Carrera T comes equipped with Porsche’s sport-tuned PASM active suspension system, a torque-vectoring limited-slip rear differential, and an active sport exhaust system. It also features a staggered set of 20- and 21-inch wheels, the Sport Chrono package, and optional rear-axle steering. The exterior is distinguished by Agate Gray trim and side decals.

Inside the cabin, the Carrera T offers a no-nonsense approach with sport seats and the option for 18-way adjustable seats or full carbon buckets. While the weight reduction efforts make the cabin noisier, the Carrera T remains an affable daily driver with a comfortable ride and easy maneuverability in traffic.

On the road, the Carrera T delivers exhilarating performance with a sprint to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds with the manual transmission or 3.8 seconds with the PDK. Its brilliant chassis, precise steering, and lack of bloat allow for surgical precision and confidence on technical sections, making it highly enjoyable on twisty roads.

While the Carrera T may not reach the track-focused capabilities of Porsche’s GT models, it offers approachability and excitement on the right road. With its lightweight construction and performance features, the Carrera T delivers a pure driving experience for enthusiasts.

Sources: Automotive News, Porsche Cars North America

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

teknolojia

Japana hamolavola motera balafomanga vita amin'ny methane ho an'ny fandefasana 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andre
teknolojia

Ny fivarotana Discover Samsung: Raiso ny Samsung SmartThings Station amin'ny $1 fotsiny!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Ny Art decluttering: mamela ny tafahoatra

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Science

Fahatakarana Cookies: Inona no Tokony ho Fantatrao

Sep 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mampitandrina ny NASA amin'ny fanatonana akaiky ny Asteroid 2023 SN1

Sep 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny anjara asan'ny ADN mitochondrial amin'ny famokarana olombelona

Sep 20, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Fahafahana mijery fanakona-masoandro isan-taona any Texas State Parks

Sep 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments