Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

Ny fandrosoana amin'ny fitaovana insulator topolojika dia mitazona ny mety ho an'ny elektronika mandroso sy ny computing quantum

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Ny fandrosoana amin'ny fitaovana insulator topolojika dia mitazona ny mety ho an'ny elektronika mandroso sy ny computing quantum

A recent breakthrough in the field of topological insulator materials could have significant implications for advanced electronics and quantum computing, according to researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

Topological insulator materials are a new phase of material that possess insulating properties internally while exhibiting conductive properties on their surface. This unique characteristic makes them highly desirable for various applications, including quantum computing.

Using only an electric field, scientists at ORNL have successfully transformed a normal insulator into a magnetic topological insulator. This groundbreaking achievement allows electricity to flow freely across the material’s surface and edges without any energy dissipation, paving the way for the development of high-speed, low-power electronics.

The research, led by Mina Yoon of ORNL, holds promise for numerous practical applications. This includes next-generation electronics, spintronics, and quantum computing.

By inducing polarization switching of the ferroelectric substrate through the electric field, the researchers were able to create different magnetic and topological states within the material. This breakthrough in controlling quantum states could revolutionize the field of electronics and computing.

The findings have been published in the scientific journal 2D Materials under the title “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films”. The study was funded by the Basic Energy Sciences and the Quantum Science Center.

Sources:

– “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films” by Wei Luo, Mao-Hua Du, Fernando A Reboredo, and Mina Yoon, 2D Materials

– Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

teknolojia

Japana hamolavola motera balafomanga vita amin'ny methane ho an'ny fandefasana 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andre
teknolojia

Ny fivarotana Discover Samsung: Raiso ny Samsung SmartThings Station amin'ny $1 fotsiny!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Ny Art decluttering: mamela ny tafahoatra

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Science

Ny Curiosity Rover dia maka ny Panorama Mahavariana an'i Gediz Vallis Ridge amin'ny Mars

Sep 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mitondra ny Fahagagan'ny Cosmos ho an'ny Zanak'i Kenya

Sep 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ny fiovan'ny toetr'andro ara-tantara dia nitana anjara toerana tamin'ny fiompiana tany am-boalohany

Sep 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Niverina teto an-tany ny iraka OSIRIS-REx an'ny NASA miaraka amin'ny santionany asteroid Bennu

Sep 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments