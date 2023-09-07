Fiainan-tanàna

OpenAI DevDay: Fihaonamben'ny mpamorona hanehoana fitaovana sy teknolojia vaovao

OpenAI DevDay: Fihaonamben'ny mpamorona hanehoana fitaovana sy teknolojia vaovao

OpenAI, the creator of OpenAIChatGPT, is set to host its inaugural developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, in San Francisco on November 6. The event aims to provide developers with an opportunity to engage in discussions, explore innovative ideas, and gain a sneak peek into the latest tools and technologies developed by OpenAI.

During this one-day event, OpenAI’s technical staff will lead breakout sessions for in-person attendees. Although specific details about the event itinerary and location have not been disclosed, the conference will encompass a keynote address by a prominent speaker from OpenAI. For those unable to attend in person, the keynote address will be available for streaming online.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing our latest work to empower developers in building new applications,” stated Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. With over two million developers already utilizing OpenAI’s suite of generative AI technologies to create and enhance applications, OpenAI DevDay aims to foster innovation and collaboration within the developer community.

The conference will offer developers the opportunity to preview new tools and exchange ideas, pushing the boundaries of what generative AI can achieve. Furthermore, discussions surrounding the ethical integration of generative AI into society and responsible innovation within this field are also expected to take place.

OpenAI DevDay emphasizes the importance of engaging with developers and provides a platform for knowledge sharing and exploration of new technologies. Developers can register for in-person attendance on OpenAI’s website, however, availability of spots is limited.

Artificial Intelligence (AI), often referred to as generative AI, is a branch of computer science that focuses on creating intelligent machines capable of simulating human-like behavior. It involves the development of algorithms and models that can analyze and interpret data, make decisions, and perform tasks with minimal human intervention.

