Nikon Instruments Inc. has recently unveiled their latest innovation in the field of drug discovery and biological studies: the smart imaging system “ECLIPSE Ji”. This cutting-edge system combines artificial intelligence (AI) with advanced imaging capabilities to automate the acquisition and analysis of cellular images, streamlining research workflows involving cancer and nerve disease.

The “ECLIPSE Ji” features a microscope design without eyepieces, and when combined with the NIS-Elements SE imaging software, it enables standardized assays that perform image acquisition, analysis, and data display. This integration of AI technology into the imaging system allows for the automation of common tasks within image acquisition and analysis workflows, freeing up researchers to focus on more creative activities such as developing new hypotheses based on the obtained data.

One of the main features of the “ECLIPSE Ji” is the ability to automate microscope operations with AI, improving efficiency from sample identification to data visualization. Users can simply install a well plate on the system, select an assay, and enter basic information. The AI then automatically sets focus and exposure conditions, acquires and analyzes images, and displays the relevant data for that assay. This automation of microscope operations not only maintains consistent and efficient workflows but also eliminates the need for specialized knowledge in building image analysis algorithms.

The smart imaging system also offers enhanced data analysis capabilities. With its intuitive graphical user interface, users can easily visualize statistics across single cells to populations. The system allows for the visualization and recording of population-level trends as well as the analysis of “outliers” that behave differently from the population. Equipped with a wide range of tools to support data analysis, the “ECLIPSE Ji” contributes to the efficiency and acceleration of research and development.

In terms of equipment scalability and flexibility, the “ECLIPSE Ji” can be expanded to meet various research needs. It is compatible with add-on systems such as the AX confocal microscope and additional high-sensitivity microscope digital cameras. Additionally, a stage-top incubator for live observation of cultured cells can be easily installed. The expandability of the system supports a wide range of applications, from routine tasks to applied research.

Not only does the “ECLIPSE Ji” offer advanced functionality, but it also boasts an all-in-one design for greater flexibility in benchtop placement. Unlike traditional fluorescent imaging systems that require a dark room or special enclosure, the “ECLIPSE Ji” can perform fluorescent imaging in normal laboratory light conditions. The microscope is housed in a box-like cover, which shields the sample from room light and maximizes image quality. With its integrated light source and digital camera, the system’s compact design reduces overall dimensions.

Nikon Instruments Inc. has identified drug discovery support as a significant growth driver and is dedicated to improving the accuracy and efficiency of evaluating new drug candidates. The “ECLIPSE Ji” is a powerful tool that utilizes AI to accelerate research and development in drug discovery and biological studies. With its advanced imaging capabilities and automated workflows, this smart imaging system is poised to revolutionize the field.

– Assay: Evaluation of biological responses using cultured cells

– NIS-Elements SE: Nikon’s imaging software

Source: Nikon Instruments Inc.