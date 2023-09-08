Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

Mitombo ny andrim-panjakana amin'ny Crypto Na eo aza ny tsenan'ny bera, hita amin'ny tatitra

ByRobert Andre

Sep 8, 2023
Mitombo ny andrim-panjakana amin'ny Crypto Na eo aza ny tsenan'ny bera, hita amin'ny tatitra

A recent report by crypto data provider Amberdata and financial services analyst Coalition Greenwich reveals that asset managers are showing a bullish attitude towards digital assets, even in the midst of a crypto bear market. The study assessed sixty asset managers mainly from the US, Europe, and the UK, including hedge funds, venture capital firms, and family offices. Surprisingly, the report found that almost half of the asset managers (48%) currently have digital assets under management (AUM).

The figures for digital AUM varied among the surveyed entities, with 22% holding between $1-10 million and 19% holding between $11-50 million in digital assets for their clients. Only one institution reported managing over $1 billion in digital assets. The survey also revealed that a significant number of asset managers are large in size, with approximately a third reporting AUM of over $5 billion across all asset classes.

Despite the lack of a clear regulatory environment, the report found that the surveyed asset managers were optimistic about the future of digital asset adoption. 85% of respondents believed that the SEC and CFTC would provide positive opportunities for the industry, despite the near-term challenges. However, the report did highlight several concerns for institutions not currently involved in crypto, including regulatory uncertainty, lack of common Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering technology, unclear tax policies, custody complexity, security practices, and blockchain performance issues.

Interestingly, the report also showed that a significant number of institutions are actively developing specialized crypto services. One in four institutions reported having a dedicated role focused on digital assets, with an expected growth of 13% in the next twelve months. This suggests that many institutions are prioritizing crypto products and services, despite the ongoing bear market.

Overall, the report reveals a surprisingly bullish sentiment among asset managers towards digital assets, highlighting their faith in the future growth of the industry, despite current challenges.

Sources:
Amberdata
Greenwich Coalition

By Robert Andre

Related Post

teknolojia

Ny Apple's Supplier Foxconn dia handefa any India iPhone 15, hanitatra ny famokarana any ivelan'i Shina

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Rafitra badge vaovao ao amin'ny NBA 2K24 dia mahazo valifaty avy amin'ny mpilalao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Irlandy dia mandray ny fironana tsy misy vola: Inona no dikan'izany ho an'ny mpanjifa?

Sep 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Vaovao

Warbits+: Misokatra izao ny fisoratana anarana Beta ho an'ny finday sy PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teknolojia

Ny Apple's Supplier Foxconn dia handefa any India iPhone 15, hanitatra ny famokarana any ivelan'i Shina

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ny Ekipa Iraisam-pirenena dia mamita ny filaharan'ny Y Chromosome, manambara ireo fototarazo misy proteinina vaovao

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teknolojia

Rafitra badge vaovao ao amin'ny NBA 2K24 dia mahazo valifaty avy amin'ny mpilalao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments