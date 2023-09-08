Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Ny vidin'ny rocket an'ny Space Launch System an'ny NASA dia voatsikera ho tsy maharitra sy tsy takatry ny saina

ByRobert Andre

Sep 8, 2023
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, a crucial component of the agency’s Artemis Moon program, has been facing increasing criticism for its soaring costs. A report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) revealed that the SLS program has gone over budget by $6 billion and is deemed unsustainable and unaffordable.

The SLS rocket, which launched on November 16, 2022, for the Artemis 1 mission, aims to send a crewed Orion spacecraft around the Moon and eventually facilitate the first crewed landing on the lunar surface. However, the GAO report accused NASA of lacking transparency regarding the true cost of the program. It highlighted that NASA did not plan to measure production costs to monitor the affordability of the SLS rocket, despite plans to continue producing multiple components for future launches.

The report criticized NASA for not establishing cost and schedule baselines for the Artemis program, instead relying on a rolling 5-year estimate of production and operations costs. Consequently, ongoing production costs and other expenses following the launch of Artemis 1 were not closely monitored.

The projected cost of each SLS rocket has exceeded the budget by $144 million through Artemis 4, resulting in a single Artemis launch costing at least $4.2 billion. NASA officials admitted that the current cost levels are unaffordable and unsustainable for their Artemis missions.

In an effort to reduce the cost, NASA is implementing strategies such as stabilizing the flight schedule, achieving learning curve efficiencies, encouraging innovation, and adjusting acquisition strategies. The agency is also considering operating SLS under a launch service model, where it would purchase future launches and payload capabilities from a contractor.

The future of the SLS rocket is crucial for NASA’s planned return to the Moon, but changes may be necessary to ensure its affordability and effectiveness. NASA is yet to define specific program-level cost-saving goals and is still evaluating the impact of its cost-reduction strategies.

