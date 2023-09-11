Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

Ny maha-zava-dehibe ny maodely foto-kevitra amin'ny personalization amin'ny marketing nomerika

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Ny maha-zava-dehibe ny maodely foto-kevitra amin'ny personalization amin'ny marketing nomerika

Strategic vision and personalization are key elements in successful digital marketing. However, many organizations struggle to implement effective personalization initiatives because they lack a means to conceptualize its essence. Without a strategic framework, personalization remains confined to tactical applications, hindering scalability.

McKinsey’s paradigm of the 4 D’s – Data, Decisioning, Design, and Distribution – provides a structured approach to personalization at scale. However, there is a lack of practical guidance on executing the “Decisioning” aspect. This can lead to fragmented customer experiences and ineffective decision-making.

At the heart of every conceptual model for personalization lie three pivotal components: stages, offers, and conditions. Stages represent the phases of the customer journey and provide the canvas for personalized experiences. Offers are the personalized touchpoints within each stage, transforming generic interactions into personal dialogues. Conditions are the guiding principles that govern which offers are presented to which customers, considering factors such as customer attributes, behaviors, and context.

Visualizing the personalization model is crucial to its success. Just as a house needs a blueprint, a personalization strategy requires a blueprint to discuss the strategy, agree on offers and conditions, and define implementation requirements. Positive statements are used to define conditions, avoiding confusion or duplication. Multiple models can be created for different contexts and channels, allowing for more effective personalization strategies.

Overall, a robust conceptual model forms the bedrock of effective decision-making in personalization. By visualizing the model and aligning on offers and conditions, organizations can create highly targeted and impactful personalization strategies in their digital marketing efforts.

Sources:
– Source: The Gist
– References: McKinsey, Stephen Covey’s “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People”

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

teknolojia

Japana hamolavola motera balafomanga vita amin'ny methane ho an'ny fandefasana 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andre
teknolojia

Ny fivarotana Discover Samsung: Raiso ny Samsung SmartThings Station amin'ny $1 fotsiny!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Ny Art decluttering: mamela ny tafahoatra

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Science

Fahatakarana Cookies: Inona no Tokony ho Fantatrao

Sep 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mampitandrina ny NASA amin'ny fanatonana akaiky ny Asteroid 2023 SN1

Sep 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny anjara asan'ny ADN mitochondrial amin'ny famokarana olombelona

Sep 20, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Fahafahana mijery fanakona-masoandro isan-taona any Texas State Parks

Sep 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments