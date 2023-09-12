Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

Lina dia namoaka lahatahiry mpamatsy nomerika mba hanamora ny fitomboan'ny fanao ara-pahasalamana

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Lina dia namoaka lahatahiry mpamatsy nomerika mba hanamora ny fitomboan'ny fanao ara-pahasalamana

Lina, a leading medical coworking company, has responded to the increasing demand for healthcare marketing support among independent healthcare practitioners by launching a comprehensive Digital Provider Directory on their website. This directory serves as a valuable marketing tool to aid in the growth of practices.

The directory features personalized profile pages for each Lina practitioner, complete with a headshot, biography, Lina location, payment and insurance options, as well as website and contact information. These profiles are easily accessible to both potential and current patients.

Patients are becoming increasingly reliant on search engines when it comes to booking healthcare appointments. In fact, according to a Google study, 77 percent of patients use search engines prior to booking appointments. Furthermore, those who have booked healthcare appointments conducted three times more online searches compared to those who did not.

This research-oriented consumer behavior emphasizes the importance of having a strong online presence as a healthcare provider. Patients thoroughly evaluate multiple providers before taking any action, and having a digital directory simplifies this process for them.

Rachel Puri, Co-Founder and CEO of Lina, recognizes the marketing needs of healthcare providers in private practice. She states, “We are committed to creating solutions that help support and grow our providers’ practices and celebrate the exceptional patient care they offer.”

Lina is known for providing space, community, and support for independent health practitioners in private practice. They offer private, customizable, and turnkey office suites for medical, mental health, and wellness practitioners. Presently, Lina operates locations in New York City and Aventura, with plans for further expansion.

This Digital Provider Directory is a significant step towards easing the marketing burdens faced by healthcare practitioners. It streamlines the process of connecting patients with the right provider, while also highlighting the impressive range of services offered by Lina practitioners.

Sources:
– Lina
– Google study

(Note: The URLs for the source articles have been removed.)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

teknolojia

Japana hamolavola motera balafomanga vita amin'ny methane ho an'ny fandefasana 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andre
teknolojia

Ny fivarotana Discover Samsung: Raiso ny Samsung SmartThings Station amin'ny $1 fotsiny!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Ny Art decluttering: mamela ny tafahoatra

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Science

Mosaika vaovao mahavariana amin'ny tampon'ny volana nambaran'ny NASA

Sep 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ny maha-zava-dehibe ny fitantanana Cookie Settings ho an'ny fiainana manokana an-tserasera

Sep 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Teknolojia vaovao sy ny maha zava-dehibe ny fiainana manokana

Sep 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Nahita fomba vaovao handrefesana ny tahan'ny fanitarana an'izao rehetra izao ny Astronomy

Sep 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments