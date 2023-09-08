Fiainan-tanàna

Ahoana ny fomba hamindrana entana any amin'ny fitehirizana entana an'ny sambon-danitrao

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Ahoana ny fomba hamindrana entana any amin'ny fitehirizana entana an'ny sambon-danitrao

Have you recently acquired items that you wish to store in your spaceship’s cargo hold? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a step-by-step guide on how to transfer items to your ship’s storage.

Step 1: Press the Start button on your controller. This button is typically represented by three horizontal lines stacked vertically. By pressing this button, you’ll open up the main settings.

Step 2: Locate and select the “Ship” option, which is usually found on the bottom-left side of the circle.

Step 3: After selecting the ship, you should now see an image of your active spaceship. Press the X button on your controller to access the ship’s cargo hold. Keep in mind that you can only store items on your active ship.

Step 4: Once inside the ship’s cargo hold, you might come across items that you’ve acquired during a spaceship shootout. Press the LB shoulder button on your controller to switch to your character’s inventory.

Step 5: In your character’s inventory, you will find a list of items categorized by various sections such as Weapons, Spaceships, Packs, Helmets, Apparel, and Throwables. Locate the item that you wish to transfer to the cargo hold.

Step 6: Highlight the selected item and press the A button on your controller. If the item disappears, it means that it has been successfully transferred to the cargo hold. However, if the item doesn’t transfer, it is likely that your ship’s inventory has reached its maximum capacity.

Step 7: To double-check that the item has been stored in the cargo hold, press the LB button on your controller again. If you have followed the steps correctly, you should find the selected item safely stowed away in your ship’s cargo hold.

And there you have it! You have successfully transferred items to your spaceship’s cargo hold. Now you can easily manage and organize your inventory while exploring the vast universe.

