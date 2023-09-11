Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Sony dia mety hamoaka ny Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

Sep 11, 2023
Sony is rumored to be working on a Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, according to a listing from Singapore’s rating board. The compilation is said to include the original adventure game, Horizon Forbidden West, as well as its Burning Shores expansion. The platforms for this edition have not been mentioned in the listing, but it is expected to be available on PlayStation 5, as the Burning Shores expansion was exclusive to that console.

Released in February 2022, Horizon Forbidden West received high praise from critics. IGN’s review awarded the game a 9/10, describing it as a “triumphant combination of enthralling combat, top-tier creature and character design, and a captivating open world.” The Burning Shores expansion, which launched in April 2023, was also positively received with an 8/10 rating from IGN.

While Sony has not yet commented on the Complete Edition, it is worth noting that the company has been gradually expanding its presence on the PC platform. In 2020, Sony ported Horizon Zero Dawn to PC, three years after its initial release on the PlayStation 4. This marked a significant shift in Sony’s strategy, as the company had previously been focused on console exclusivity.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has indicated that Sony is not planning to release PC versions of its games on the same day as their console launches. However, he acknowledged the success of porting games to PC a few years after their initial release. Xbox head Phil Spencer has criticized Sony’s staggered PC release schedule, highlighting Xbox’s approach of simultaneous releases on PC, console, and cloud platforms.

As of now, Sony has not made an official announcement regarding the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, but fans are eagerly awaiting further details.

