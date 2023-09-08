Fiainan-tanàna

Access to Digital Titles Expanded for Readers in Texas

ByRobert Andre

Sep 8, 2023
The Harrington Library Consortium has announced its participation in the Texas cloudLink network, allowing readers to access a vast library of digital titles. By joining this statewide program, cardholders from the consortium’s 87 member libraries can now enjoy over a quarter million downloadable ebooks and audiobooks. This collaboration enables cardholders to access an extensive collection of resources at their fingertips.

The Texas cloudLink network comprises Texas libraries that have agreed to share their library of digital titles through the 3M Cloud Library. With close to 250,000 total shareable copies available, this collection continues to grow with quarterly additions. The consortium’s 8,377 titles will be integrated into the existing member libraries’ collection, further expanding the resource pool for their cardholders.

An exciting change for Amarillo Public Library cardholders is the ability to search for available titles on both the CloudLibrary and SimplyE apps. These apps can be easily downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Specifically, the CloudLibrary app allows patrons to search for titles owned by the Texas cloudLink Group. To access the library’s collection, patrons must select either Harrington Library Consortium on CloudLibrary or Amarillo Public Library on SimplyE as their home library. Login credentials, including the library card number and PIN, are required to access the resources.

The Amarillo Public Library also recently joined the Texas State Library and Archives Commission’s SimplyE program, resulting in more than double the number of downloadable titles available to cardholders. This expansion of digital resources further enhances the reading experience for library patrons.

With this collaboration and the introduction of new apps, readers in Texas can easily explore a vast array of digital books and audiobooks. The partnership between libraries through the Texas cloudLink network ensures greater access and availability for readers, creating a more convenient and engaging experience for all.

famaritana:
– Harrington Library Consortium: A collective of libraries in Texas that work together to expand access to resources for their patrons.
– Texas cloudLink: A network of Texas libraries that allows members to share their digital library resources with one another.
– 3M Cloud Library: A platform that provides access to digital titles, including ebooks and audiobooks.

Sources:
– The Harrington Library Consortium
– Texas State Library and Archives Commission

