Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

Google Pixel Watch dia handray ny Patch fiarovana Android tamin'ny Septambra

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Google Pixel Watch dia handray ny Patch fiarovana Android tamin'ny Septambra

Verizon has revealed that the Google Pixel Watch is scheduled to receive a new software update, marked as version RWDC.230905.003, which includes the September Android security patch for watches. The release date is stated as September 11, indicating that the update should be available for users today.

While no additional details were provided, it is expected that the update will primarily focus on the latest Android security patches, suggesting that it may be a relatively minor update. Further information or official announcements from Google regarding the release are currently unknown.

It is worth noting that Google has confirmed the rollout of build RWDC.230905.003 for the Pixel Watch, encompassing both LTE and Bluetooth/WiFi models.

Users eagerly anticipating the update can attempt to download it using the traditional Wear OS update tapping method. If any further information becomes available or if Google addresses the release, we will update this post accordingly.

In summary, the Google Pixel Watch is set to receive the September Android security patch, as revealed by Verizon. This update, identified as version RWDC.230905.003, is expected to provide the most up-to-date security enhancements for the Pixel Watch. Users can check for the update manually through the Wear OS update tapping trick or wait for it to roll out automatically.

famaritana:
– Pixel Watch: The wearable device developed by Google, designed to provide various smartwatch functionalities.
– Android Security Patch: An update released by Google to fix vulnerabilities and enhance the security of Android devices.
– Verizon: A telecommunications company that provides mobile phone services and wireless products.

Sources:
- Verizon

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

teknolojia

Japana hamolavola motera balafomanga vita amin'ny methane ho an'ny fandefasana 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andre
teknolojia

Ny fivarotana Discover Samsung: Raiso ny Samsung SmartThings Station amin'ny $1 fotsiny!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Ny Art decluttering: mamela ny tafahoatra

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Science

Ny anjara asan'ny ADN mitochondrial amin'ny famokarana olombelona

Sep 20, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Fahafahana mijery fanakona-masoandro isan-taona any Texas State Parks

Sep 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Andrasana sy mety ho hita avy amin'i Vikram Lander sy Pragyan Rover

Sep 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Fandinihana ny Analogues Planetary: Varavarankely mankany amin'ny fiainana an-tany hafa

Sep 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments