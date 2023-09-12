Fiainan-tanàna

Google Tensor G3 dia voalaza fa hampiasa fomba fonosana vaovao hanatsarana ny fampisehoana

Sep 12, 2023
Google’s Tensor chips have faced some challenges in terms of performance and efficiency in the past. Issues with the modem and overheating have resulted in weaker signal strength and poor battery life for Pixel phones. However, with the upcoming release of Google Tensor G3, it seems that the company is taking steps to address these problems.

According to rumors, the Pixel 8, which will feature the Tensor G3 chip, will incorporate a new core layout and improved hardware. In addition, a Twitter user named @Tech_Reve has suggested that the G3 chip will utilize a new packaging method called FO-WLP (Fan-out Wafer-level packaging), which is a first for Samsung’s Foundry. This packaging method aims to reduce the overall size of the chip while enhancing its thermal performance.

The adoption of the FO-WLP packaging method could significantly improve the overall performance of the Tensor G3 chip. One of the main issues with the previous generation was its tendency to overheat, especially in hot summer temperatures. With the new packaging method in place, the chip should be more efficient and less prone to heat buildup.

Samsung’s implementation of the FO-WLP packaging method was first reported by DigiTimes, and it signifies a change in the manufacturing process for the company. By recruiting a veteran from TSMC, Samsung aims to enhance its chip production capabilities.

Google is scheduled to unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, both powered by the Tensor G3 chip, on October 4. Although the official announcement is yet to come, the company has already provided a sneak peek at the devices, including the Pixel Watch 2.

In summary, the upcoming Google Tensor G3 chip for Pixel phones is rumored to adopt a new FO-WLP packaging method, which will improve its thermal performance and overall efficiency. Coupled with other hardware improvements and advancements in Samsung’s manufacturing process, the G3 chip is expected to offer significant enhancements over its predecessors.

