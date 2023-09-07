Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

Google Fitsapana lalao an-tserasera azo alaina ao amin'ny YouTube

ByRobert Andre

Sep 7, 2023
Google Fitsapana lalao an-tserasera azo alaina ao amin'ny YouTube

Google is reportedly testing a new feature called Playables on YouTube that will allow users to play online games directly from the platform. The feature is currently being tested on the YouTube website, as well as on iOS and Android apps.
According to Google, Playables are games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices. Users who are part of the experiment will see a section called “Playables” on the YouTube homepage, alongside other content. However, no information has been provided on the specific games that will be available during the initial testing phase, which will be limited to a small number of users.
The introduction of Playables on YouTube comes after Google’s unsuccessful foray into the gaming industry with the Stadia streaming service. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that the experiment would start with a single game called Stack Bounce, an arcade game where players smash horizontally stacked bricks with a ball. This suggests that Google may be targeting the casual gaming market with this new feature.
It remains to be seen whether Playables will progress beyond the testing phase, as Google has a history of abandoning projects. However, this new initiative could potentially attract more users to YouTube and provide additional entertainment options for viewers.
famaritana:
1. Playables: Games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices.
Sources:
– 9to5google
- Wall Street Journal

By Robert Andre

Related Post

teknolojia

Etazonia dia midera ny fampidirana an'i India ny DPI ao amin'ny Fihaonambe G20, manambara ny Global DPI Repository

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre
teknolojia

Matty J dia mandray andraikitra vaovao amin'ny maha-lehiben'ny ALDI's Packaging Officer mba hanangonam-bola hanaovana asa soa

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Ny Apple's Supplier Foxconn dia handefa any India iPhone 15, hanitatra ny famokarana any ivelan'i Shina

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Malahelo ianao

Science

Ny fitaovana elektronika vaovao ho an'ny teleskaopy radio lehibe indrindra eran-tany dia mangina noho ny finday amin'ny volana

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teknolojia

Etazonia dia midera ny fampidirana an'i India ny DPI ao amin'ny Fihaonambe G20, manambara ny Global DPI Repository

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
teknolojia

Matty J dia mandray andraikitra vaovao amin'ny maha-lehiben'ny ALDI's Packaging Officer mba hanangonam-bola hanaovana asa soa

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vaovao

Warbits+: Misokatra izao ny fisoratana anarana Beta ho an'ny finday sy PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments