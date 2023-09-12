Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

Google dia namoaka tetikasa Digital Futures mba hijerena ny fiantraikan'ny AI

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Google has announced the launch of the Digital Futures Project, an initiative aimed at understanding the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence (AI). The project brings together insights from academia, public policy, and civil society to shed light on the far-reaching implications of AI.

At the core of the initiative is a $20 million fund managed by Google.org, which will provide grants to globally-recognized think tanks and academic institutions. The aim is to support independent thinkers in exploring important questions related to AI, such as its impact on global security, its effect on labor and economic structures, and the optimal governance structures for responsible AI innovation.

Several prestigious organizations have already been selected as inaugural grantees, including the Aspen Institute, Brookings Institution, and MIT Work of the Future. Google also noted that the fund would support institutions worldwide and more details would be announced soon.

The Digital Futures Project is part of Google’s ongoing commitment to responsible AI development. The company has established a comprehensive set of AI Principles and a governance team to oversee their implementation. Through the project, Google hopes to foster independent research on AI that benefits everyone.

Recognizing that responsible AI development requires collective efforts, Google has also joined forces with other big tech AI companies to form the Frontier Model Forum. This forum aims to promote responsible development of AI models.

The implications of AI extend across multiple sectors, from healthcare to urban planning. While AI has the potential to revolutionize various aspects of human life, it also raises concerns about fairness, misinformation, and security. Google’s Digital Futures Project and its support of independent research seek to catalyze vital discussions and research on these important issues.

