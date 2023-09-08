Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

Google Chrome dia mahazo fanavaozana hita maso sy endri-javatra vaovao ho an'ny tsingerintaona faha-15

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Google Chrome dia mahazo fanavaozana hita maso sy endri-javatra vaovao ho an'ny tsingerintaona faha-15

Google Chrome, the popular web browser, is getting a visual makeover and exciting new features to celebrate its 15th anniversary. The upcoming update includes a refreshed design based on the Material You design language, customizable color palettes, a comprehensive menu for faster access to options, a redesigned Chrome Web Store with AI-powered extensions, and improved Safe Browsing for enhanced security against malware and phishing.

The desktop redesign of Chrome is inspired by the Material You design language introduced alongside Android 12. This design language allows users to personalize the browser’s dynamic colors, motion effects, and widgets. With the forthcoming update, Chrome will feature refreshed icons for improved legibility and offer new color palette choices to customize the toolbar and various tools.

In addition to the design enhancements, the upcoming Chrome browser will introduce a more expansive menu for quicker access to functions such as Chrome extensions, browsing history, downloads, settings, Google Password Manager, and more. The Chrome Web Store will also see a redesign, including dedicated sections for AI-powered extensions and Editors’ spotlight picks.

Google is also improving its Safe Browsing feature by implementing real-time checks of websites against its known malicious sites. This will result in a 25% improvement in protection against malware and phishing threats.

These modifications will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks. To enjoy the new features and design changes, ensure your Chrome browser is up-to-date with the latest version.

Overall, these updates aim to enhance both the functionality and aesthetics of Google Chrome, providing users with a more customizable, secure, and user-friendly browsing experience.

Sources:
– Google Blog: [rohy]
– Mint News: [link]

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

teknolojia

Ny fivarotana Realme 5G: fihenam-bidy sy tolotra amin'ny finday voafantina

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre
teknolojia

Kaody Fanavotana Afo maimaim-poana: Ahoana ny fomba hanavotana sy fampiasana azy ireo hahazoana valisoa

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre
teknolojia

Etazonia dia midera ny fampidirana an'i India ny DPI ao amin'ny Fihaonambe G20, manambara ny Global DPI Repository

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre

Malahelo ianao

Vaovao

Ny Google Chrome Patch vaovao dia mamaly ny lesoka fiarovana mafy

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teknolojia

Ny fivarotana Realme 5G: fihenam-bidy sy tolotra amin'ny finday voafantina

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
teknolojia

Kaody Fanavotana Afo maimaim-poana: Ahoana ny fomba hanavotana sy fampiasana azy ireo hahazoana valisoa

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Vaovao

Ny Fahitana ny Comet Nishimura: Zava-mitranga any an-danitra tsy fahita firy

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments