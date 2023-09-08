Fiainan-tanàna

Mahazoa fahazoan-dàlana mandritra ny androm-piainana amin'ny Microsoft Office 2021 sy fampianarana an-tserasera amin'ny $49.99

By Gabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
If you’re looking to update your skills in Microsoft Office apps like Excel, Word, or PowerPoint, there’s a great deal available right now. For just $49.99, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 and online training courses, a 79% discount from the regular price of $239.99.

Unlike Microsoft 365, which requires a yearly subscription, this lifetime license allows you to pay once and access the suite for life. With this bundle, you’ll receive a link and software license key to install the apps on one Windows PC. However, if you upgrade your computer in the future, you’ll need to purchase another license key for that device.

In addition to the lifetime license, this deal also includes the Microsoft Zero to Advanced training courses. These courses cover various use cases and tools in Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Access. You’ll learn valuable skills such as using VLOOKUP and conditional formatting in Excel, creating document templates and password-protected files in Word, and designing engaging slideshows in PowerPoint. These skills are not only useful for personal and creative projects but also in a professional setting.

Whether you need the latest version of Microsoft Office for Windows or want to enhance your skills with online training courses, this bundle offers both for an incredibly low price. Take advantage of this opportunity to own Microsoft Office 2021 and expand your knowledge of its applications.

Credit: LearningWhilePracticing

famaritana:
– Microsoft Office: A suite of productivity applications developed by Microsoft.
– Microsoft 365: A subscription-based version of Microsoft Office that provides access to the latest software updates and additional features.
– VLOOKUP: A function in Microsoft Excel that allows you to search for a value in a table and return a corresponding value from a different column.
– Conditional formatting: A feature in Microsoft Excel that allows you to format cells based on specific conditions or criteria.
– Document templates: Pre-designed layouts for creating documents in Microsoft Word.
– Password-protected files: Files that require a password to open or modify.
– Slideshows: Presentations composed of multiple slides that can include text, images, and multimedia elements.

