Ny lalao Epic dia mamoaka ny Fortnite Update 4.01 miaraka amin'ny My Hero Academia

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Epic Games has launched Fortnite update 4.01, also known as the v26.10 content drop. The update introduces new features and items inspired by My Hero Academia. Players can now play as Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido. These characters are available in the Item Shop, and players can also wield Todoroki’s ice powers by using the Ice Wall item found on the island.

The Ice Wall item allows players to summon glacial shields for defense and attack purposes. It can protect players and their party from harm and can be strategically placed to knock back opponents. The Ice Wall will be available until the end of the season, providing ample time for players to master its abilities.

In addition to Todoroki’s Ice Wall, players can also use Deku’s Smash ability, which can one-shot enemies across the map. Deku’s Smash can be obtained from All Might Supply Drops and will be available until the v26.20 update.

Completing quests related to My Hero Academia will reward players with experience points. By completing six quests, players can instantly level up. Three U.A. High School heroes-in-training outfits, including Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido, are now available in the item shop.

Other additions in the v26.10 update include the return of the Pizza Party item, which restores health and shield, and the introduction of new augments such as the Reckless SMG Reload. Super Level Styles have also been added as bonus rewards for players who progress past Season Level 100.

The update also includes bug fixes and improvements. Notably, the Beautiful ‘Bow Emoticon has returned to owners’ lockers, spending Bars by rerolling Reality Augments now progress quests, and survivor medal progress goals no longer get stuck.

These details are based on datamined content, which includes expected skins, mythics, new edit styles, and other additions to the game.

Source: Fortnite Update 4.01 Patch Notes | Fortnite New Update Patch Notes.

