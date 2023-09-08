Fiainan-tanàna

Lavitry ny famoahana ny vola nomerika manokana ny Federal Reserve, hoy ny tompon'andraikitra ambony indrindra

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
The Federal Reserve’s Vice Chair for Supervision, Michael Barr, stated that the central bank is “a long way” from making a decision on whether to issue its own digital currency. Barr emphasized that the Fed would only proceed with a digital currency with clear support from the president and authorizing legislation from Congress. He highlighted that the Fed needs to thoroughly understand the implications and tradeoffs that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) introduce, as the Fed is both the issuer of U.S. currency and an operator in the payments system.

Barr’s remarks align with those made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who also stated that the Fed would not move forward with a digital currency without explicit authorization from Congress. There has been skepticism surrounding the idea of a digital currency, with concerns raised by the banking industry and some members of Congress about the concentration of power in the hands of the Fed.

Regarding digital currencies issued outside of official channels, Barr expressed deep concern about stablecoins gaining a strong foothold in the financial system without sufficient oversight. Stablecoins, which are digital assets pegged to a currency like the U.S. dollar, have attracted the attention of regulators and lawmakers due to a lack of regulatory framework and oversight.

Barr emphasized that banks interested in dealing with stablecoins must have approval from their supervisors and establish robust risk management measures. However, he acknowledged that the Fed’s policy only applies to banks under its direct supervision, leaving room for other government-monitored banks to go further.

Barr highlighted the importance of establishing the right legislative and regulatory framework before significant risks emerge from the use of stablecoins as a widespread means of payment and store of value. This is crucial to safeguard financial stability, maintain effective monetary policy, and protect the integrity of the U.S. payments system.

Source: Pete Schroeder, Thomson Reuters.

