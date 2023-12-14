Ny fitsipiky ny tsy fahazoana antoka ny quantum dia nofaritan'ny mpikaroka japoney

A recent study conducted by researchers at Kyushu University and the University of Electro-Communications in Japan has redefined the uncertainty principle in quantum physics. The uncertainty principle, first formulated by Werner Heisenberg in the 1920s, states that there is a limit to how precisely the location and momentum of a quantum system can be measured.

The researchers have expanded upon the previous understanding of the uncertainty principle by showing that it also applies to observable quantities that are continuous or unbounded, such as position. The traditional uncertainty principle stated that while one cannot measure the position and momentum of a quantum object to arbitrary precision, it was still possible to accurately measure the position itself. However, the new research reveals that even the position cannot be accurately measured when using natural measurements that satisfy the conservation of momentum.

The study builds upon the Wigner-Araki-Yanase (WAY) theorem, a refinement of the uncertainty principle, by demonstrating its applicability to continuous and unbounded variables. The WAY theorem previously only applied to quantities like a particle’s spin, which can only take discrete and bounded values.

The researchers emphasize that their findings are significant as they provide a definitive answer to a long-standing problem in quantum physics. Their work contributes to a deeper understanding of the inherent limitations and fundamental principles of quantum mechanics.

While the technical aspects of the research may be complex, the implications are far-reaching. The redefined uncertainty principle has implications for various areas of quantum physics and can potentially impact future experiments and measurements in the field.

Overall, this study highlights the ongoing advancements in our understanding of quantum physics and the importance of continually reevaluating and refining long-standing principles. As technology and scientific knowledge progress, researchers continue to push the boundaries of our understanding of the quantum world.