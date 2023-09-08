Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

SIX dia manambara ny fankatoavana ara-dalàna ho an'ny BME Clearing's Derivatives Digital Assets

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
SIX dia manambara ny fankatoavana ara-dalàna ho an'ny BME Clearing's Derivatives Digital Assets

SIX, a Swiss financial services provider, has announced that BME Clearing, the Spanish central counterparty (CCP), has obtained regulatory approval from the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) to clear Bitcoin and Ethereum futures. This marks a significant milestone in the digital asset ecosystem and demonstrates SIX’s commitment to innovation and security.

BME Clearing will introduce a new segment called Digital Asset Derivatives, aimed at institutional investors. This segment will provide a secure and highly regulated environment for trading, clearing, and cash settlement of digital asset futures. The introduction of this segment is in response to the growing demand from institutions for regulated access to digital assets.

José Manuel Ortiz, Head of Clearing and Repo Operations at SIX, expressed his pleasure at the regulatory approval for this new segment. He emphasized that this milestone reflects SIX’s dedication to empowering institutions, clients, and investors with innovative solutions. The goal is to contribute to the continued growth of the digital asset ecosystem and ensure a secure and efficient trading experience for all customers.

By obtaining regulatory approval, BME Clearing is able to offer institutions a regulated avenue to access digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This move aligns with the increasing interest and adoption of cryptocurrencies among institutional investors.

Overall, the approval granted by CNMV to BME Clearing is a significant development that reinforces SIX’s commitment to innovation and security in the digital asset ecosystem. By introducing the Digital Asset Derivatives segment, BME Clearing aims to provide institutional investors with a secure and regulated environment for trading digital asset futures.

Sources:
– BME Clearing: [link]
– CNMV

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

teknolojia

Ny Apple's Supplier Foxconn dia handefa any India iPhone 15, hanitatra ny famokarana any ivelan'i Shina

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Rafitra badge vaovao ao amin'ny NBA 2K24 dia mahazo valifaty avy amin'ny mpilalao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknolojia

Irlandy dia mandray ny fironana tsy misy vola: Inona no dikan'izany ho an'ny mpanjifa?

Sep 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Vaovao

Warbits+: Misokatra izao ny fisoratana anarana Beta ho an'ny finday sy PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teknolojia

Ny Apple's Supplier Foxconn dia handefa any India iPhone 15, hanitatra ny famokarana any ivelan'i Shina

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ny Ekipa Iraisam-pirenena dia mamita ny filaharan'ny Y Chromosome, manambara ireo fototarazo misy proteinina vaovao

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teknolojia

Rafitra badge vaovao ao amin'ny NBA 2K24 dia mahazo valifaty avy amin'ny mpilalao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments