Manandratra ny traikefan'ny mpilalao miaraka amin'ny kaody fanavotana BGMI

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
The popular game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been gaining traction since the removal of PUBG Mobile from the Indian market. One of the features that sets BGMI apart is the availability of daily BGMI redemption certificates, which can be exchanged for various in-game rewards.

BGMI redemption codes are a boon for players on a limited budget. By swapping these certificates, players can obtain in-game currency known as “Unknown Cash” (UC), as well as emotes, items, and enhancements for weapons and vehicles. The best part is that fresh redemption codes are no longer needed to get UC, making it easier for budget-conscious gamers to access these valuable rewards.

For September 12, 2023, these are the BGMI redemption codes on offer:

- BTOQZHZ8CQ
- TQIZBZ76F
— 5FG10D33
- GPHZDBTFZM24U
– KARZBZYTR
– JJCZCDZJ9U
– UKUZBZGWF
– TIFZBHZK4A
- RNUZBZ9QQ
- PGHZDBTFZ95U
– R89FPLM9S
– BMTCZBZMFS
— 5FG10D33
– TQIZBz76F
– BMTFZBZQNC
-SD14G84FCC
- RNUZBZ9QQ

If you’re new to redeeming BGMI codes, here’s a step-by-step guide:

1. Visit the designated BGMI reimbursement page.
2. Confirm your BGMI account status.
3. Ampidiro tsara ao amin'ny saha nomena ny kaody promo.
4. Safidio ny “Redeem” amin'ireo safidy misy.
5. Check your in-game inventory to access the redeemed items.

These redemption codes unlock various rewards, including enhancements for firearms and vehicles, as well as a range of in-game items. Immersing yourself in the captivating world of BGMI is now made even more exciting with the September 12, 2023, codes.

Sources:


