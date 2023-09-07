Fiainan-tanàna

Nahoana i Starfield no tsy manana fiara an-tanety, araka ny voalazan'i Todd Howard

Sep 7, 2023
Nahoana i Starfield no tsy manana fiara an-tanety, araka ny voalazan'i Todd Howard

Starfield, the latest open-world RPG from Bethesda, has become one of the biggest games of the year since its release. While players can explore a vast digital galaxy with their own custom spaceship, they may find it disappointing that there are no ground-based vehicles to aid in planet exploration. In an interview with Bloomberg, Todd Howard, the game director, explained why ground vehicles were not included.

Howard stated that the decision to exclude ground vehicles was made to create a unique and immersive exploration experience for players. By limiting players to travel on foot, they can truly appreciate the speed at which they see things on the surface of a planet. While ground vehicles were considered during the development process, including them would have significantly altered the gameplay, and Bethesda wanted to maintain a certain level of control and consistency.

However, players are not completely without means of faster travel on the planets. Once unlocked, players have access to jetpacks, allowing them to move at a quicker pace. This adds a new and enjoyable element to the game, especially since different planets have varying levels of gravity, resulting in unique jetpack experiences.

While some players may express frustration over the absence of ground vehicles, others, like the author of this article, find that exploring on foot enhances the immersive experience. The lack of fast travel and the slower pace of exploration on the surface of planets allows players to truly absorb the game’s expansive world and enjoy the reminiscent feeling of wandering through vast landscapes, similar to previous Bethesda titles like Fallout 3.

It’s worth noting that Bethesda may consider adding ground vehicles or other means of faster travel in future DLCs, if there is enough demand from the community. But for now, the absence of ground vehicles in Starfield serves a specific purpose, emphasizing the “experience” of exploration.

Sources:
- Bloomberg

By Gabriel Botha

