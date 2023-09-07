Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

Astranis hanome fahafahana miditra amin'ny Internet any Mexico miaraka amin'ny zanabolana roa

ByRobert Andre

Sep 7, 2023
Astranis, a startup that specializes in building and operating small broadband satellites, has unveiled its plans to bring internet access to Mexico. The company has partnered with Mexican internet service provider Apco Networks to launch two satellites next year, which will offer broadband connectivity to up to 5 million people. This partnership was initially announced in March, but the exact number of individuals to be served has only been revealed recently.

In Mexico, over 30% of the population, approximately 38 million people, currently lack internet access. Remote and rural communities often rely on satellite technology for connectivity since traditional methods like fiber optic cables pose challenges in the mountainous terrain of the country. Astranis CEO, John Gedmark, stated that the company is considering launching additional satellites to reach the remaining 33 million individuals in Mexico who still lack reliable internet.

Astranis operates by establishing partnerships with major telecommunications companies rather than offering individual subscriptions like competitor SpaceX’s Starlink. This approach allows Astranis to connect large groups of people simultaneously. Gedmark explained that one efficient method is to utilize dedicated satellite links to connect cell towers or WiFi hotspots, thereby serving a significant number of users in a given area.

Apco Networks, in partnership with Astranis, will provide various types of connectivity, including dedicated WiFi sites, backhaul for rural cell service, and direct-to-enterprise internet connections. While the precise launch date is yet to be confirmed, the two satellites for Mexico are scheduled to be deployed in the latter part of 2024, alongside an Astranis satellite dedicated to the Philippines.

Additionally, Astranis plans to launch a backup satellite called UtilitySat later this year. This mission will also carry three other Astranis satellites for WiFi connectivity on boats and aircraft, as well as Peruvian cellular services backhaul provider Grupo Andesat.

