Apple Watch Series 9 sy Ultra Set ho an'ny fanavaozana lehibe, soso-kevitra ny tatitra

Sep 8, 2023
A recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shed light on the anticipated upgrades coming to both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra. While there have been limited rumors surrounding the new Apple Watch lineup, the report provides more insights into what to expect from these devices.

According to the report, there will be no changes in terms of size or design for either model. However, both devices will feature new materials and colors, with an emphasis on using more recycled materials. The Apple Watch Ultra will also introduce a new black color option, as previously speculated.

Although the report does not go into extensive detail, it suggests that both models will receive enhancements in sensor and internal components. This includes an improved version of the heart rate sensor, which is highly praised for its accuracy. Along with these upgrades, there are also rumors of improved efficiency and sensor accuracy.

Furthermore, both devices are rumored to incorporate a new U2 ultra-wideband chip, which will enhance the Find My capability of the devices.

Regarding Apple’s shift away from leather, the report clarifies that only “some” of its leather watch bands will be discontinued. While there have been rumors about Apple transitioning to a woven composite fabric, it is uncertain whether this change will be fully implemented in the upcoming Apple event in September.

Mark Gurman, known for his accurate reporting on Apple’s future plans, has a strong track record in providing reliable information.

