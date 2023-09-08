Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

teknolojia

Apple dia manohana ny fampidirana ny famotsorana rojo famatsiana amin'ny fampahafantarana ny toetr'andro

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Apple has expressed its belief that companies’ corporate climate emissions disclosures should include the emissions that come from their supply chain, known as Scope 3 emissions. In a letter sent to Scott Wiener, a California state senator responsible for introducing Senate Bill 253, which aims to require business entities with annual revenues exceeding $1 billion to publicly disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, Apple’s director of state and local government affairs, Mike Foulkes, voiced the tech giant’s stance.

Scope 1 emissions are emissions released from sources owned by an organization, while Scope 2 emissions are indirect greenhouse gas emissions a company incurs from buying electricity, heating, and cooling. Scope 3 emissions, which come from a company’s supply chain, are the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions and are challenging to track.

The proposed Senate Bill 253 would necessitate California to establish regulations requiring businesses with more than $1 billion in revenue to disclose scope 1 and 2 emissions to an emissions reporting organization, starting in 2026. These businesses would also be required to report scope 3 emissions as of 2027. Apple, in its letter, acknowledged the complexity of reporting Scope 3 emissions due to limited available data at present.

In addition to supporting Scope 3 emissions inclusion, Apple also expressed support for third-party oversight of emissions reporting. The company’s stance aligns with the expectation of forthcoming climate disclosures from other regulatory agencies beyond California.

Apple’s support for Scope 3 emissions comes as federal regulators consider imposing some level of corporate climate disclosures. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed rules requiring disclosure of climate-related risks that could affect businesses. However, it remains uncertain whether Scope 3 emissions will be included.

Apple believes that having parallel standards would be helpful, considering the anticipated proliferation of mandatory disclosures at international, national, and sub-national levels. The company also suggested efforts to promote convergence at a national and international level to minimize duplicative reporting requirements.

