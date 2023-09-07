Investor concerns about a potential crackdown on officials’ use of iPhones in China have resulted in a $200 billion drop in Apple’s market value. This development has cast a shadow on the upcoming launch of Apple’s latest smartphone. Beijing’s reported restrictions on government iPhones, coupled with Huawei’s resurgence, pose a significant threat to Apple’s position in the smartphone market, which was poised to surpass Samsung.

Analysts had previously predicted that the release of the iPhone 15 would place Apple within reach of becoming the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer by volume for the first time. However, Apple’s stocks have fallen by approximately 6% in the past two days as investors worry about the company’s prospects in China, where it generates around 20% of its revenue.

The Chinese market, which has a pivotal role in Apple’s growth, will determine whether the company can overtake Samsung. A decade ago, it seemed impossible for Apple to surpass Samsung in market dominance, but now it appears to be within reach. Several reports have emerged, indicating that Beijing has instructed certain government departments to refrain from using iPhones and other foreign devices for work.

China accounts for up to 50 million annual iPhone sales, according to estimates by Bank of America. If a ban is implemented, Apple could face a potential loss of 5-10 million units per year. However, no official statement has been made by the Chinese government regarding this issue. Apple has declined to comment on the ban, which was initially reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Simultaneously, Huawei, Apple’s toughest rival in China, has made an unexpected comeback. Despite Washington-led efforts to impede Huawei’s access to advanced chips, the Chinese “national champion” recently launched the Mate 60 Pro, a flagship phone capable of delivering 5G speeds. Huawei’s smartphone market share in China had drastically declined from 29% in mid-2020 to just 7% two years later due to US sanctions. However, the Mate 60 Pro has experienced high demand since its release, with anticipated shipments of up to 6 million units by the end of the year.

Apple is set to release four new models of the iPhone 15, with incremental improvements and a switch to industry-standard charging ports. Wall Street analysts predict that the existing base of 1.2 billion iPhone users will drive sales of approximately 78 million devices in the busy December quarter, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. Counterpoint Research analysts project that this may be sufficient for Apple to outsell Samsung this year based on unit volume, securing the global smartphone sales crown for the first time.

Overall, the race between Apple and Samsung remains fiercely competitive, with both companies expected to sell just under 230 million units in 2023, according to Counterpoint estimates.

