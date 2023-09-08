Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, AirPod Pro 2, and More

Sep 8, 2023
In the upcoming Apple launch event in 2023, Apple is set to announce the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, along with the Apple Watch 9 and the AirPod Pro 2. This event is expected to be a spectacular showcase of the latest innovations from Apple.

The iPhone 15 series will comprise four new models, including the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus. These smartphones are rumored to feature the Dynamic Island display, which was first introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Additionally, the iPhone 15 models may come with a 48 MP main camera and improvements in the sensor technology. USB-C charging is expected to be a standard feature across all iPhone 15 models, and they will be powered by the A16 Bionic Chipset. The prices for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to start at $799 and $899, respectively.

Furthermore, Apple is also expected to unveil the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. These Pro models are rumored to come with an A17 Bionic Chipset and a 3nm process, which will further enhance their performance capabilities. There might also be an increase in battery sizes for the Pro models. Additionally, the mute button is rumored to be replaced with an action button. The Pro Max version of the iPhone 15 is expected to feature a periscope camera, providing enhanced zooming capabilities. Due to higher demand, these Pro models are expected to come with a price increase compared to previous versions.

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple will also introduce the Apple Watch 9, the latest iteration of its popular smartwatch. Unfortunately, there is limited information available about the Apple Watch 9 at this time.

Lastly, Apple is set to release the AirPod Pro 2, the successor to its highly successful AirPod Pro. The AirPod Pro 2 is expected to bring improvements in sound quality, battery life, and overall performance.

All of these exciting new products will be unveiled at the Apple event in 2023, marking another milestone in Apple’s ongoing commitment to innovation and technology.

Sources: AFP, Unsplash

By Vicky Stavropoulou

