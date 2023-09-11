Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: A Guide to the New Weapons

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is an expansion that introduces new weapons for players to wield. The expansion not only offers a fresh story, but also includes new skills, environments, vehicles, and quests. One of the most exciting additions to the game is the arsenal of new weapons.

Equipping V with powerful firearms and melee weapons is one of the most enjoyable aspects of Cyberpunk. It allows players, especially those with the best Cyberpunk 2077 builds, to overcome formidable enemies with ease.

Phantom Liberty introduces several new weapons to the game. Here are some of them:

Order:

Order is a double-barreled shotgun with menacing modifications such as barbed wire and red spray paint. It has been labeled as “Illegal” by local law enforcement, indicating its devastating power.

herimpo:

Grit is a compact pistol with an extended magazine. Its added ammunition is useful in taking down multiple opponents. Like Order, Grit is also considered “Illegal” and is expected to be a powerful weapon.

mpiambina:

The Warden is an SMG with a black and yellow design. Its firepower is enhanced with a battery pack, likely allowing players to charge their shots for higher penetration power.

Osprey:

The Osprey is a sniper rifle with a long barrel, a beefy magazine, and a sleek scope. It is suited for long-range combat, providing players with precision and power.

Hercules:

Hercules is a special weapon with burn marks and hazard symbols, suggesting its dangerous and volatile nature. It is expected to have abilities that can inflict flames or toxic damage on enemies.

Rasetsu:

Rasetsu is another sniper rifle, longer and chunkier than the Osprey. This weapon is likely capable of penetrating heavily armored foes. It is produced by Tsunami Defense Systems, known for their top-tier technology.

Thermal Katana:

The Thermal Katana is a melee weapon with a glowing red blade. It can melt through enemies’ armor, making it a formidable choice for close-quarters combat.

These are just some of the weapons introduced in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Stay tuned for more updates as new weapons are announced. In the meantime, you can visit our Cyberpunk page for the latest news and guides.

Sources:

– CD Projekt RED

Note: Definitions of terms and sources have been omitted.