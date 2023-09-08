Ny Atlanta Journal-Constitution dia mandray an'i Imani Dennis sy Abbey Edmonson amin'ny ekipa nomerika

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) is excited to announce the addition of Imani Dennis and Abbey Edmonson to its digital team. As social media content specialists, Dennis and Edmonson will be responsible for programming the newsroom’s social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. They will collaborate to showcase the AJC’s top-notch journalism and create engaging digital content.

Imani Dennis has been a valuable contributor to the AJC as a freelancer and will now join the team full-time. Before joining the newspaper, she worked as a fall digital intern in 2020, gaining experience in social media management, website homepage editing, and newsletter creation. Dennis also played a crucial role in covering the historic 2020 Presidential Election. Her dedication and impressive work were recognized with awards such as 2nd place for Best Entertainment Feature at the GSPA 2020 Better Newspaper Honors Awards.

Abbey Edmonson, with a Master of Fine Arts degree in writing from the Savannah College of Art and Design, brings her creative talents to the AJC’s social media team. She previously worked as an editorial assistant for Invitation Magazines and served as the creative director for the Atlanta Legacy Trail. Edmonson’s interests extend beyond writing; she also spends her free time illustrating cartoons and portraits.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a prominent news organization in the Southeast that focuses on local matters, covering state and local governments, the economy, entertainment, and sports. Its dedicated team of journalists strives to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know, and hold community leaders accountable for their actions. With a rich history tracing back to the founding of The Atlanta Constitution in 1868 and The Atlanta Journal in 1883, the AJC has established itself as a trusted source of credible, in-depth journalism.

Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution