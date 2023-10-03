Planetary scientists have known for a long time that Mercury has been shrinking over billions of years due to the cooling of its interior. As the planet’s interior cools, its rock and metal components contract slightly in volume. However, the extent to which Mercury is currently shrinking and for how long this process will continue has remained unknown. A recent study published in Nature Geoscience offers new insight into this phenomenon.

As Mercury’s interior shrinks, its surface develops “thrust faults” in response to the progressively reduced area it needs to cover. Similar to wrinkles forming on an aging apple, Mercury’s surface wrinkles due to thermal contraction of its interior. The first evidence of Mercury’s shrinkage came in 1974 when the Mariner 10 mission captured pictures of kilometers-high scarps snaking across its terrain. The Messenger mission, which orbited Mercury from 2011 to 2015, revealed even more “lobate scarps” around the planet.

By studying these scarps, scientists deduced that Mercury’s radius had shrunk by about 7 kilometers over time. Determining the age of Mercury’s surface is challenging but is typically done by counting the density of impact craters. The more craters on the surface, the older it is. However, the rate of impact crater formation was much higher in the planet’s past. Despite this challenge, it was evident that the scarps themselves were fairly ancient.

The consensus view was that Mercury’s scarps were about 3 billion years old. However, the recent study suggests that many of these scarps have experienced recent movement. Small fractures known as “grabens” were observed on the stretched upper surfaces of certain scarps. These grabens indicate that thrust slices of crust have bent as they were pushed over adjacent terrain, creating cracks. Based on the rate of blurring caused by impacts on these grabens, it was calculated that the majority of them are less than 300 million years old.

The findings of this study have important implications for understanding the scale and duration of fault movements on Mercury. Scientists do not expect Mercury’s thermal contraction to have entirely finished, suggesting that there may still be ongoing movement of scarps. The joint European/Japanese BepiColombo mission, set to orbit Mercury in 2026, will provide an opportunity to confirm these findings and gain more insight into Mercury’s surface features.

In addition, the Moon has also experienced cooling and contraction. Although its scarps are smaller and less spectacular than those on Mercury, recent analysis has revealed that some scarps on the Moon are currently active. Moonquakes have been found to cluster close to lobate scarps, and images from orbit show tracks left by boulders bouncing down the scarp faces.

Sources:

– Nature Geoscience