Ny Orinasa tsy miankina sy ny Governemanta dia nihazakazaka naka ny loharanon-drano sy habakabaka

A new era of space exploration and deep space commerce is on the horizon as private companies and governments are embarking on missions to find and extract accessible natural resources in outer space.

In August, India made history by conducting the first soft landing near the south pole of the Moon. This low-cost mission confirmed the presence of water in lunar regolith, highlighting the emerging paradigm of a global resource rush to extract lunar water.

Space solar power is a leading option for development, attracting emerging economies like India and the United Arab Emirates, along with established space powers and private commercial firms.

The United States and China are also developing competing international collaborations, the Artemis Accords and the International Lunar Research Station, respectively, to access and develop space resources.

Technological innovation has made lunar missions more affordable, with falling launch costs and decreasing spacecraft design costs being the economic factors driving the commercialization of space and the lunar resource rush.

SpaceX and Blue Origin are two American companies that are developing super heavy lift launch vehicles, capable of putting up to 100 tonnes into low-Earth orbit.

Lunar volatiles, such as water, and regolith are the primary space resources. Water in outer space is considered the “oil” of the solar system, and the lunar south pole holds significant water deposits.

Extracting water from the Moon is easier than transporting it from Earth due to the Moon’s lower gravity, and it can be split into hydrogen and oxygen to produce rocket fuel.

The production of spacecraft fuel from lunar water can enhance the orbital economy, support defense activities in Earth orbit, and pave the way for human exploration of the Moon and Mars.

Besides water, regolith on the Moon, Mars, and asteroids contains materials that can be used to build habitats, bases, and mines on planetary surfaces, providing vital resources for future astronauts.

Recently, NASA’s MOXIE experiment on the Perseverance rover successfully produced oxygen from Mars’ carbon dioxide atmosphere, demonstrating the potential for space resources production.

By utilizing space resources, future explorers can “live off the land,” significantly reducing the economic barrier of mass and enabling lunar and Martian settlement.

Additionally, regolith can be a source of useful metals and other goods that can be returned to Earth, meeting the growing demand for metals in the clean-energy transition.

As prices soar and environmental and social consequences arise from traditional mining on Earth, advancements in space resource extraction, such as deep sea mining and asteroid mining, are being explored as exotic alternatives.

famaritana:

– Regolith amin'ny volana: Ny soson'ny akora mivelatra sy mizarazara mandrakotra ny vatolampy mafy amin'ny velaran'ny Volana.

– Lunar volatiles: Substances that can evaporate or vaporize.

– Artemis Accords: A set of principles for international collaboration on space exploration and utilization, led by the United States.

– International Lunar Research Station: A proposed collaborative project between China and other countries for lunar exploration and use of space resources.

– MOXIE experiment: An experiment conducted by NASA to demonstrate the production of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere.

