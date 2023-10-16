Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Ny Teleskaopy Space James Webb dia mahita ny Quartz ao amin'ny rahona Exoplanet WASP-17 b

ByRobert Andre

Oct 16, 2023
Ny Teleskaopy Space James Webb dia mahita ny Quartz ao amin'ny rahona Exoplanet WASP-17 b

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a groundbreaking discovery, revealing evidence of quartz in the clouds of an exoplanet for the first time. The exoplanet in question, WASP-17 b, is a hot Jupiter that orbits an F-type star located approximately 1,300 light-years from Earth. WASP-17 b is known for being one of the largest and puffiest exoplanets discovered to date.

Researchers from the University of Bristol in the U.K., led by David Grant, were ecstatic about this unexpected finding. Grant stated, “We were thrilled! We knew from previous observations with the Hubble Space Telescope that there were aerosols in the atmosphere of WASP-17 b, but we didn’t anticipate them being made of quartz.”

The team utilized the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) on the Webb telescope to study the transmission spectrum of WASP-17 b. By analyzing the effects of the planet’s atmosphere on starlight, they were able to identify a distinct feature at 8.6 microns, indicating the presence of quartz in the planet’s clouds.

The discovery of quartz in the clouds of WASP-17 b is significant because it is the first time a specific cloud species has been identified in a transiting exoplanet. Unlike the mineral particles found in Earth’s clouds, the quartz crystals in WASP-17 b’s clouds do not originate from a rocky surface but are formed within the planet’s atmosphere itself.

This breakthrough adds to our understanding of the composition and complexity of exoplanet atmospheres. By studying the properties of different cloud species in exoplanets, scientists can gain valuable insights into the processes and conditions that shape these distant worlds.

Sources:
- Taratasy Gazety Astrofizika
- NASA

Note: This article has been written based on the information provided in the source article and does not contain direct quotes from the original source.

By Robert Andre

Related Post

Science

Ny fandefasana SpaceX anio dia mifanandrify amin'ny firaketana an-tsoratra ny morontsirak'i habakabaka mandritra ny taona

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ny goavambe gasy mahazatra kokoa noho ny noheverina teo aloha, soso-kevitra ny fandalinana

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ny Horohorontany Marsa Mahery Indrindra Voarakitra Nateraky ny Herin'ny Tektonika, Fa tsy ny Fiantraikan'ny Asteroid

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andre

Malahelo ianao

Science

Ny fandefasana SpaceX anio dia mifanandrify amin'ny firaketana an-tsoratra ny morontsirak'i habakabaka mandritra ny taona

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ny goavambe gasy mahazatra kokoa noho ny noheverina teo aloha, soso-kevitra ny fandalinana

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ny Horohorontany Marsa Mahery Indrindra Voarakitra Nateraky ny Herin'ny Tektonika, Fa tsy ny Fiantraikan'ny Asteroid

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Hitan'ny Astronomy ireo kristaly quartz bitika ao amin'ny rivotry ny Exoplanet WASP-17b

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments