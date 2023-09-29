Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Mamolavola teknika hanovana ny genome virosy RNA amin'ny alàlan'ny Enzymes Cutting sy Enzymes Repair RNA ny mpahay siansa

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 29, 2023
Mamolavola teknika hanovana ny genome virosy RNA amin'ny alàlan'ny Enzymes Cutting sy Enzymes Repair RNA ny mpahay siansa

A team of microbiologists from Montana State University has created a method to modify the genome of an RNA virus using a cutting enzyme and an RNA repair enzyme. The researchers published their findings in Science Advances.

The researchers utilized a type III CRISPR system from Streptococcus thermophilus, a bacterium found in dairy products. This system is used to identify the specific location in a target RNA where cutting is desired. Once the cut is made, DNA splints are used to bring the strands back together, and they are then reconnected using a viral ligase enzyme.

To test their technique, the team deleted sections of the RNA in a Sindbis virus. The virus contained a green fluorescent segment in its RNA, and by cutting it out, the virus was able to survive but was no longer fluorescent.

The research team believes that their technique, as well as similar approaches, could be used in RNA research efforts, particularly in studying the gain or loss of function in viruses, such as their virulence. This technique could also be used to remove functions in a virus that allow it to evade drugs meant to treat it. Additionally, editing RNA opens up new possibilities for developing therapies to target and treat RNA-based disorders.

The ability to edit RNA directly provides a more direct and efficient approach compared to current methods involving multiple transcription steps. This discovery has potential implications for the field of virology and RNA-based research.

Source: Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adj8277)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Generative AI dia mikaroka ny olana P vs NP: Insights avy amin'ny GPT-4

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andre
Science

Ny fandalinana dia manambara ny fiantraikan'ny bisikileta metanina any amin'ny farihy Arktika amin'ny fiovan'ny toetr'andro

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA sy SpaceX dia nametraka ny datin'ny fandefasana ny volana Oktobra ho an'ny Misiona Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andre

Malahelo ianao

Science

Generative AI dia mikaroka ny olana P vs NP: Insights avy amin'ny GPT-4

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Ny fandalinana dia manambara ny fiantraikan'ny bisikileta metanina any amin'ny farihy Arktika amin'ny fiovan'ny toetr'andro

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA sy SpaceX dia nametraka ny datin'ny fandefasana ny volana Oktobra ho an'ny Misiona Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Ny maha-zava-dehibe ny fitantanana ny safidin'ny cookie ho an'ny traikefa an-tserasera manokana

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments