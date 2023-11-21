Hevitra vaovao momba ny famokarana ramanavy: Fivady tsy misy intromission

In the world of mammalian reproduction, the assumption has always been that mating involves intromission – one mammal penetrating the other with their penis. However, a recent study has revealed that male serotine bats have taken a different approach, rewriting the rules of mammalian mating. These bats engage in a style of mating that is more reminiscent of birds than their furry counterparts.

The study, led by Dr Nicolas Fasel, examined the mating behavior of serotine bats (Eptesicus serotinus) and made a surprising discovery. Rather than using their penis for intromission, male serotine bats use it as a “copulatory arm.” They touch their genitals together with the female’s vulva, resulting in a unique method of mating that is more similar to birds than any other known mammal. This finding challenges our understanding of mating norms and showcases the fascinating adaptations that can arise in the battle of the sexes.

The team observed hours of video footage from a Dutch church frequented by serotine bats and also observed captive bats in a Ukrainian bat rehabilitation center. From these observations, they noticed that male serotine bats have a hair-covered “heart-shaped” structure on the tip of their penis when fully erect. This structure functions as a copulatory arm, repositioning the female’s tail membrane to allow males to find the ideal mating position.

Copulation sessions between male and female serotine bats can last an average of 53 minutes, with some lasting longer than half a day. This extended duration is likely due to the unique nature of their mating style.

The discovery of this unconventional mating behavior in serotine bats sheds light on the concept of sexual conflict, where males and females of the same species evolve in response to each other’s attempts to gain an advantage. In the case of serotine bats, the structure of their genitals has evolved in response to the defense mechanisms employed by females to ward off unwanted suitors.

Moving forward, researchers aim to explore copulatory behaviors in other species of bats and delve into the more secretive aspects of bat reproduction. This newfound understanding of bat mating behaviors opens up exciting avenues for further research into the marvels of animal reproduction.

