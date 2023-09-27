Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Ny Trilobite Fossilized dia manambara ny sakafo farany amin'ny antsipiriany tsy mampino

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 27, 2023
Ny Trilobite Fossilized dia manambara ny sakafo farany amin'ny antsipiriany tsy mampino

A recent discovery by a team of paleontologists has unveiled the last meal of a fossilized trilobite from the Ordovician Period. The trilobite, named Bohemolichas incola, was so well-preserved that researchers were able to identify the remains of its meal in its fossilized stomach.

Using synchrotron microtomography, the team found fragmented shells of various marine creatures, including ostracods, hyoliths, and bivalves. This is the first direct evidence of the trilobite’s diet, providing valuable insight into its feeding habits. The findings were published in the journal Nature.

The trilobite’s stomach was found to be packed with food, suggesting that it was preparing to molt. Arthropods, like trilobites, fill their digestive tract with water, air, or food to help crack their exoskeleton when molting. The researchers also observed signs that the trilobite was just beginning to molt, as the carapace was slightly disturbed.

The fossil of the trilobite was discovered over a century ago and has been kept at the Museum of Buroslav Horák in the Czech Republic. Thanks to advances in technology, particularly synchrotron microtomography, researchers were able to study the specimen in detail and uncover its last meal.

The trilobite was found to be an unselective feeder, consuming whatever it encountered that was small enough to fit in its mouth or easily broken up. The researchers could not determine whether the food items were alive, dead, or a combination of the two.

The remarkable preservation of the trilobite is attributed to its burial by an underwater mud flow. This preservation is similar to other remarkable fossils, such as a mammal and a beaked dinosaur found entwined with each other. In this case, the trilobite’s soft tissue was avoided by scavengers, possibly due to the noxious conditions of its digestive tract.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the life of trilobites and showcases the remarkable preservation that fossils can offer. It highlights the importance of using advanced techniques to unlock the secrets of the ancient past.

Sources:
– Nature – Study published in Nature describing the trilobite’s last meal.
– Gizmodo – Quote from study co-author Per Ahlberg about the trilobite’s feeding habits.
– Scientific Reports – Reference to a paper describing a similar fossil of a mammal and a beaked dinosaur.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Ny fandalinana dia manambara ny fiantraikan'ny bisikileta metanina any amin'ny farihy Arktika amin'ny fiovan'ny toetr'andro

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA sy SpaceX dia nametraka ny datin'ny fandefasana ny volana Oktobra ho an'ny Misiona Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andre
Science

Ny maha-zava-dehibe ny fitantanana ny safidin'ny cookie ho an'ny traikefa an-tserasera manokana

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Malahelo ianao

Science

Ny fandalinana dia manambara ny fiantraikan'ny bisikileta metanina any amin'ny farihy Arktika amin'ny fiovan'ny toetr'andro

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA sy SpaceX dia nametraka ny datin'ny fandefasana ny volana Oktobra ho an'ny Misiona Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments
Science

Ny maha-zava-dehibe ny fitantanana ny safidin'ny cookie ho an'ny traikefa an-tserasera manokana

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Nanitatra ny fampandehanana ny sambon-danitra New Horizons ho an'ny siansa multidisciplinary ny NASA

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments