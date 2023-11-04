Cyanobacteria played a pivotal role in shaping Earth’s history by introducing atmospheric oxygen for the first time. Understanding their evolution is crucial to gaining insights into the formation of modern ecosystems. For years, scientists believed that 2-methylhopanes, a specific type of fossil lipid, served as a reliable biomarker for identifying Cyanobacteria in sediments dating back hundreds of millions of years. However, recent discoveries have challenged this assumption by revealing that other bacteria, specifically Alphaproteobacteria, can also produce these lipids.

A team of international researchers, led by Yosuke Hoshino from the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences and Benjamin Nettersheim from MARUM – Center for Marine Environmental Sciences at the University of Bremen, embarked on a study to uncover the truth. Their focus was on understanding the phylogenetic diversification and distribution of the genes responsible for synthesizing the parent lipids for 2-methylhopanes, particularly the HpnP gene. By analyzing the acquisition of these genes in different organisms, they aimed to determine which groups were capable of producing the biomarker.

The findings of the study, published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, shed new light on the evolutionary history of Cyanobacteria. The researchers discovered that the HpnP gene likely existed in the last common ancestor of Cyanobacteria over two billion years ago, while its appearance in Alphaproteobacteria only occurred around 750 million years ago. This means that 2-methylhopanes can be considered a reliable biomarker for identifying oxygen-producing Cyanobacteria during specific periods in Earth’s history.

By combining genetics with sedimentology, paleobiology, and geochemistry, this study highlights the importance of multidisciplinary approaches in refining our understanding of ancient ecosystems. The use of biomarkers, such as 2-methylhopanes, allows scientists to reconstruct early environments with greater accuracy, providing valuable insights into Earth’s past.

What are biomarkers?

Biomarkers are measurable indicators found in living organisms or their remains, which provide information about biological processes, environmental conditions, or evolutionary history.

