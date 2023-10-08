Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Science

Ikarandoha Triceratops vao hita naseho tao amin'ny Museum Alberta

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 8, 2023
Ikarandoha Triceratops vao hita naseho tao amin'ny Museum Alberta

A nearly two-meter-long by two-meter-wide triceratops skull, believed to be from a dinosaur that lived 68 to 69 million years ago, has been unveiled at a museum in Alberta, Canada. This skull is a rare find in the southwestern Alberta foothills where dinosaur fossils are uncommon. The specimen, named “Cali,” was discovered along Callum Creek, a tributary of the Oldman River.

The skull was found in 2014 and collected by technicians in 2015 during a survey following severe floods in the area. It spent many years in the lab getting prepared for research and display. Due to its size and weight, the skull had to be removed from the surrounding rock in smaller sections.

It took over 6,500 hours of work over seven years for the museum staff to prepare the fossil, removing more than 815 kilograms of hard rock. The skull itself weighs almost 500 kilograms, making it a massive and impressive find. It is believed that the triceratops was not fully developed, indicating that it could have grown even larger if it had lived longer.

In addition to the triceratops skull, the museum’s new “Fossils in Focus” exhibit features dinosaur footprints, another horned dinosaur skull, a fossil crocodile, and plant fossils. Further scientific research related to the fossil is expected to be published in the future.

Loharano: The Canadian Press

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Fahatakarana ny maha-zava-dehibe ny Cookies amin'ny fiainana manokana an-tserasera

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ny faharefoan'ny Tontolo iainana amin'ny faritra atahorana

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Mety hahemotra noho ny andro ratsy ny fandefasana sambon-danitra Psyche an'ny NASA

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Malahelo ianao

Science

Fahatakarana ny maha-zava-dehibe ny Cookies amin'ny fiainana manokana an-tserasera

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ny faharefoan'ny Tontolo iainana amin'ny faritra atahorana

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mety hahemotra noho ny andro ratsy ny fandefasana sambon-danitra Psyche an'ny NASA

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Nahita Asteroid 2023 TF4 ny NASA

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Comments