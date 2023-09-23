Fandalinana momba ny fiantraikan'ny tondra-drano mafana amin'ny fihetsehan'ny fihodinan'ny planeta

This article delves into the rotational dynamics of the Earth and its impact on climate evolution over geological timescales. It explores the hypothesis of a stabilized length of day during the Precambrian and investigates the role of thermal tides in shaping planetary rotational motion.

The study focuses on the resonance in atmospheric Lamb waves, where an amplified thermotidal torque can counterbalance the torque exerted by the oceans and solid interior of the Earth, leading to a rotational equilibrium. To understand this phenomenon, an ab initio model of thermal tides on rocky planets with a neutrally stratified atmosphere is constructed.

The model takes into account dissipative processes with Newtonian cooling and diffusive processes in the planetary boundary layer. Through this model, a closed-form solution for the frequency-dependent tidal torque is derived, which captures the main spectral features previously computed using 3D general circulation models.

The study reveals that longwave heating, diffusive processes near the surface, and the delayed thermal response of the ground play significant roles in the manifestation of thermal tides. The findings provide a better understanding of the Earth’s rotational history and offer insights into the potential impact of rotational dynamics on the evolution of life.

By examining the amplitude of the imaginary part of the positive semidiurnal pressure anomaly at the Lamb resonance, the study identifies regions in parameter space that yield a balancing effect between the thermotidal response and the gravitational counterpart. These regions correspond to specific periods in Earth’s history, such as the Precambrian and the early Mesozoic.

The research contributes to the field of planetary science by providing a comprehensive model for studying the effects of thermal tides on rotational motion. It highlights the importance of considering atmospheric dynamics in understanding the rotational behavior of rocky planets. Further studies can build upon this work to gain deeper insights into the complex interplay between rotational dynamics, climate evolution, and the development of life on Earth.

– Newtonian cooling: A process where the rate of cooling of an object is proportional to the temperature difference between the object and its surroundings.

– Diffusive processes: The movement of particles or heat from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration, driven by concentration or temperature gradients.

