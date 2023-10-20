Misy asterôida an'arivony mety hampidi-doza mety handrava tanàna

NASA’s Planetary Defense division is responsible for detecting and tracking asteroids that could potentially collide with Earth and cause widespread destruction. While the task may seem simple, it is actually quite challenging. Asteroids do not emit light, so they are typically detected when sunlight reflects off their surface and is captured by telescopes observing the night sky. Recently, there has been an increase in the number of telescopes specifically designed to hunt for asteroids.

According to a NASA infographic released in October 2023, there are currently 32,000 known Near-Earth asteroids. The effort to identify and track these asteroids has been remarkable, with over 405 million observations submitted by both amateur and professional astronomers to the Minor Planet Center, a central hub for NASA’s planetary defense strategy.

However, the infographic reveals some disturbing statistics. Out of the 32,000 near-Earth asteroids, more than 10,000 have a diameter greater than 140 meters. If one of these asteroids were to hit the Earth, it would be capable of wiping out an entire city. To put this into perspective, the asteroid that struck the Chelyabinsk district in Russia in 2013 was estimated to be 20 meters in diameter, and it caused significant damage and injuries.

What is even more alarming is that NASA’s experts believe that we have only found less than half of the potentially hazardous 140-meter-wide asteroids. They estimate that there are more than 14,000 of these asteroids yet to be discovered. Additionally, there are approximately 50 asteroids with a diameter of 1 kilometer that have not been found. An impact from an asteroid of this size could have catastrophic consequences far beyond the destruction of a single city.

The planetary defense community, which includes organizations beyond NASA, faces a daunting task in ensuring the safety of humanity. Every effort, no matter how small, plays a crucial role in this mission. The captivating infographic serves as a reminder of the importance of continued efforts to identify and track potentially hazardous asteroids.